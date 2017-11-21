Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Nov 21, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. will launch "M-ACCESS" in January 2018, a new service enabling energy-saving control of air-conditioning (A/C) equipment through internet-based remote monitoring of equipment operating status. By monitoring A/C systems around-the-clock 365 days a year and providing optimal control of energy usage, M-ACCESS will support total management of commercial businesses and office buildings.M-ACCESS is a remote monitoring system that adopts cloud gateway technology to enable centralized management of A/C equipment at multiple off-site locations using IoT. The status of A/C systems can be easily monitored and adjusted remotely using an internet-connected PC or tablet. M-ACCESS offers versatile connectivity to a variety of A/C systems. Besides multi A/C systems in office buildings, for example, M-ACCESS can be connected to commercial-use package air-conditioners, residential-use air-conditioners, and also heating systems.M-ACCESS's features include new energy-saving functions, such as temperature setting shift and operation mode change, as well as a signage function(1) aimed at raising energy conservation awareness by displaying showing power consumption volume. An energy consumption optimization function is also included which uses preset annual consumption volume and weather forecast data; this function achieves finely balanced energy management throughout an entire building.A system is also currently under development to use data analysis to enable advance detection of any irregularities in A/C equipment operation and avert sudden malfunctions. This function will improve performance, extend product service life, and reduce lifecycle costs. In the event of a malfunction, the system will swiftly send notification by email to both the user and MHI Thermal Systems' service base. This will enable a speedy response, leading to shorter recovery time.Going forward, MHI Thermal Systems will continue to develop air-conditioning products to meet the market's robust needs for outstanding energy savings, easy operation and ambient comfort. All resources will be focused on providing optimal solutions in comfortable air-conditioning.(1) Signage is a function whereby the power consumption of an air-conditioner is electronically converted and sent as an image, etc.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.For more information, please visit the MHI Group website: http://www.mhi-global.com.For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: http://spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.