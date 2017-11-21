Quantum3D to Display Wide Array of New Training Capabilities at the I/ITSEC 2017 Conference

Quantum3D Highlights New Augmented Reality Applications as Part of its Growing Suite of Training Solutions

MILPITAS, California, Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Quantum3D, a leading provider of training and simulation solutions for government and commercial applications, today announced that it will be at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Fla. from Nov. 27 to 30 (OCCC South Concourse, booth #1421), showing several new training systems including a jet-engine Maintenance Trainer, an Air Traffic Control training system, a Tactical Planning system, a Command & Control Situational Awareness solution, as well as its renowned series of Image Generators based on MANTISincluding the IndependenceIDX 80.

"This year we are excited to show off the compelling power of Augmented Reality technology in new ways that truly transform the training experience," said Richard Lane, president, Quantum3D, "and this year we're presenting our widest selection of systems and solutions with applications for all military branches."

Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality technology will play a key role in several of the systems on display this year. A demonstration of remote maintenance training on an actual full-size NH-90 helicopter turbine jet engine will be shown, which allows the student to be guided via a choice of AR devices including HoloLens, iPad, or iPhone.

Also, a HoloLens-based AR situational awareness system produced by Quantum3D's parent company HAVELSAN will be shown, allowing either training of, or actual Command & Control of battlefield operations at a theater level. Other HAVELSAN products on display will also include a flexible Air Traffic Control trainer, as well as a Tactical Planning system for military applications.

Quantum3D will show the latest capabilities of its industry-leading real-time image generation products, including the award-winning MANTIS scene management software which is available in a fully-functional free version aimed at developers and potential customers. New for introduction in early 2018, Quantum3D will preview MANTIS plugins for both X-Planeand Prepar3D making it possible to build simulators with these popular software platforms, while upgrading to the superior out-the-window visual experience provided by MANTIS. The newest Independence IDX 80 turn-key Image Generator product will be on display as well, which provides high-quality visual capabilities for full flight simulators with up to eight displays in the industry's smallest package and at a compellingly low price point.

MANTIS and the IDX 80 can also be seen on display in several partner booths elsewhere at the show, including domeprojection.com / project:syntropy (Booth #1723), Esterline (Booth #827), and Immersive Display Solutions (Booth #1273).

About Quantum3D

Quantum3D, Inc. is a leading developer and provider of simulation and training products as well as the technology that drives them. Quantum3D delivers key components for use in a wide range of training markets - flight simulation; land and other vehicle training; synthetic environments and construction tools; sensor simulation; maintenance training, and a variety of augmented-reality applications.

Quantum3D is headquartered in Milpitas, California. Together with its sister company Quantum3D Government Systems, both are members of Quantum3D Group, a Delaware corporation which is in turn wholly owned by HAVELSAN, a major global software and systems provider based in Ankara, Turkey.

Quantum3D, the Quantum3D logo, Independence, and MANTIS are registered trademarks of Quantum3D. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.