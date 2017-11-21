EDIBON Collaborates with Rey Juan Carlos University Equipping its Center of Excellence in Aviation Training

MADRID, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rey Juan Carlos University (URJC) has opened in its campus of Fuenlabrada (Madrid) the Hangar Laboratory VI, an aeronautical training center developed by Aviation Group and equipped in part by the Spanish company EDIBON International.

The new facilities, made up of 14 laboratories and valued at three million euros, cover an area of 1,500 m2 and will allow students in the Aeronautical Space Engineering and Aerospace Vehicle Engineering degrees to complete their studies. At the same time, it will be used as well to strengthen the training of professionals from commercial aviation companies, such as Iberia and Norwegian Airlines.

This collaboration confirms EDIBON International's commitment to practical teaching, which will soon expand its areas of technological innovation and development in a new 30,000 m2 factory.

Edibon is one of the world's five suppliers of simulators of industrial equipment for technical training and the first one to develop a SCADA simulator, now available for the internships of engineering students at Rey Juan Carlos University.

Its Rector and chief architect, Javier Ramos, stressed that the Hangar Laboratory VI, the result of a public-private partnership agreement, is pioneer within Spanish universities and it "aspires to become a reference center in aeronautical training".

For EDIBON International, this means the consolidation of its didactic work, strengthening its position as an international reference supplier for industrial equipment simulators and for the production and distribution of industrial equipment for technical training.

"We consider this type of collaboration to be essential in order to improve the quality of training in a sector in constant evolution such as aeronautics, which requires the latest technological advances. All parts must be involved in order to offer an improved practical training for future engineers and technicians in the sector, favoring their professional development", said Elias Bonilla, president of EDIBON International.

About EDIBON International

Edibon International is a family-owned company dedicated since 1978 to design, manufacture, and sales of technical teaching equipment for a variety of technical disciplines which include Physics, Energy, Mechatronics, Aerodynamics, Thermodynamics, and Chemical Engineering.

About Rey Juan Carlos University

Rey Juan Carlos University (URJC), inaugurated in 1996, is the newest and most modern of the public universities in the Community of Madrid (Spain) and currently has 42,000 students spread over five campuses. The mission of the EIATA (European Institute for Aviation Training and Accreditation), an entity created to contribute to the improvement of the practices of URJC Aerospace Engineering students, is to promote training, research and industrial cooperation in the aerospace sector at an efficient cost.

About Aviation Group

Aviation Group leads the comprehensive aeronautical training with a methodology adapted to the student and needs of today's market that, supported by leading companies in their training specialties such as EDIBON, offers the latest technological advances in equipment and teaching tools.

Additional Information

Alvaro Buraya

alvaro.buraya@wmkt.es

+34-606-275-213