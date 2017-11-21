sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, November 21

Fidessa group plc

21st November 2017

Directorate Changes

Fidessa group plc (Fidessa) announces that Elizabeth Lake, non-executive director, has informed the board that she will step down from Fidessa's board on 31st December 2017. Elizabeth joined the board in October 2008 and has served over 9 years as a non-executive director and during that time has been a member of the audit, remuneration and nomination committees.

Commenting on Elizabeth Lake's departure, John Hamer, Fidessa's Chairman, said:

"I would like to personally thank Elizabeth for her excellent contribution to Fidessa's development during her tenure. Elizabeth has always provided wise support and counsel and it has been a pleasure to work alongside her. On behalf of the board I wish her all the very best for the future.'


© 2017 PR Newswire