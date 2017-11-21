Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Presents European Excellence Awards at Its 2017 EMEA Customer Alliance Conference

Leading Global Companies Recognised for Process Excellence within Record to Report

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2017 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated, cloud-based Record to Report (R2R) software solutions for the office of finance, presented its annual Trintech European Excellence awards at its Customer Alliance Conference in Prague. The recipients have demonstrated how strategic business partnering has enabled further process automation to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their financial close processes, driving them towards a world-class finance organization.

Trintech's Customer Alliance Conference also saw presentations on best practices from Capgemini, KPMG LLP and The Hackett Group, insightful customer testimonials on financial transformation journeys, as well as, visibility into Trintech's product roadmap and vision on innovation delivered by Trintech's Executive team.

The list of the Trintech European Excellence awards and recipients include:

"World-Class Record to Report (R2R)": Awarded to Aon plc for the success of its global, end-to-end, R2R solution and its ability to drive innovation and continuous improvement across multiple R2R processes using Trintech's Cadency® solution. With over 1,000 users spread across 126 markets, Aon has transformed the visibility, control, automation and consistency of its global balance sheet reconciliation, close processes and internal audit controls.

"Best Process Transformation - ReconNET™": Awarded to Specsavers Optical Group Ltd for automating its transaction matching processes. Specsavers has deployed Trintech's ReconNET™ solution across nearly 1,000 different legal entities, while coping with rapid growth and a new ERP project. This was a high impact, high return and timely project and, most importantly, it was driven by the finance team who is already identifying further opportunities for automation.

"Best Process Transformation - Cadency": Awarded to Carlson Wagonlit Travel® for significantly increasing the visibility and harmonization of their R2R process, while transitioning to a Shared Services environment. CWT has deployed Cadency throughout Europe and North America, while also outsourcing part of their financial close to Romania and India.

"Transformation Leader of the Year": Awarded to GSK for the speed, scale and vision of its project and for its use of cutting edge technology to transform (and not just digitize) the process. GSK rolled out Trintech's Cadency Certification / Reconciliation solution to 1,000+ users, across 200+ entities in 18 months, and introduced a new risk-based approach.

"Rising Star": Awarded to National Grid plc to recognize its holistic approach to R2R, with a scope for reconciliations, close and journal entries. Having recently divested part of its business, split its ERP and undergone an audit rotation, National Grid went live with Cadency. Their implementation of Cadency's Journal Entry and Certification / Reconciliation processes has shown a significant ROI.

"Long Term Achievement": Awarded to Whitbread plc for deploying ReconNET in 2003, Certification / Reconciliation in 2012 and moving to the cloud with Cadency in 2016. The innovation and self-sufficiency Whitbread reached in configuring the product and extending their number of reconciliation types is admirable. Motivated to continuously improve efficiencies, visibility and control while also reducing costs, Whitbread is improving, managing change and delivering repeated ROI.

"Partner Award for Outstanding Global Impact": Awarded to Capgemini who recognizes Record to Report excellence as a standard within its BPO product stack and who has developed self-sufficiency in Cadency throughout the customer lifecycle.

