ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced the launch of FIRECREST Pre-Screen, an innovative digital solution that increases the efficiency and quality of initial patient eligibility assessments. FIRECREST Pre-Screen provides a more robust solution for site personnel to identify potentially eligible patients which can lead to improved enrolment rates and reduced costs by preventing ineligible patients from progressing to the full screening stage.

ICON has developed FIRECREST Pre-Screen to address the ongoing industry challenge of patient recruitment, which can represent more than 30% of total study costs. ICON clinical trial experts work with study clinicians to identify suitable eligibility criteria for pre-screen assessments, and convert the criteria into a series of easy to understand questions that are available to study personnel via the FIRECREST Site Portal. Each assessment is stored on the portal and study teams can access aggregated data to view real-time pre-screen activity. This increased transparency provides early insight into study criteria that may be impacting patient recruitment.

"FIRECREST Pre-Screen supports site staff in identifying eligible patients more efficiently while saving time and minimising site burden and associated costs for the sponsor'," commented Mark Connolly, VP FIRECREST at ICON. "It also minimises burden on patients by more precisely identifying appropriate patients for full screening."

The FIRECREST Site Portal is a single sign-on, central hub for digital solutions, including ICON's award winning GCP and Protocol Overview training modules, Visit By Visit Guide and Trial Drive for the distribution and tracking of study critical documents to sites. It also enables the hosting of third party and sponsor training content with learning management and compliance features.

ICON plc is a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 97 locations in 38 countries and has approximately 13,100 employees..

