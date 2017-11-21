Pacis-1 agreement will leverage governmental and commercial satellite services to provide secure and guaranteed access to satellite communications for governments

SES leads a European consortium of industry partners to sign an agreement with the European Space Agency (ESA) to set up Pacis-1, a new satellite communication platform for governments that is aimed at making secure satellite communications accessible and available to governments and institutions.

Carlo Elia, Head of the Telecommunications Technologies, Products and Systems Department, ESA, and Gerhard Bethscheider, Managing Director of SES TechCom Services, SES Networks (Photo: Business Wire)

Pacis-1 is part of the ESA's Govsatcom Precursor programme and is the first step in demonstrating how the European space industry can support the EU's Govsatcom initiative and leverage governmental and commercial satellite services to provide secure access to satellite communications for a wide range of governmental applications. The project will demonstrate in-field usage of the system for civil protection, border control, humanitarian missions, maritime surveillance, among other applications.

Under the agreement, SES will put in place the architecture and service concept of Pacis-1, leveraging the space assets and ground infrastructure of the stakeholders involved in the project.

Under the Pacis-1 public-private partnership, the members of the consortium will be providing specific technological contributions, including engineering, satellite capacity, commercial, project management and other services. Other industrial partners that have joined the SES-led consortium are Redu Space Services, GovSat, Newtec, QinetiQ and Tekever.

"Pacis-1 is an excellent example of how a Public-Private Partnership at the national level between a commercial operator and a Member State can evolve in a wider European setting with the support of ESA, to prepare for EU Govsatcom. The pooling sharing demonstrations are hosted in a European Centre of Excellence for space cyber security services, and may provide the Centre with the opportunity for an operational role in governmental secure Satcom at EU level," said Carlo Elia, Head of the Telecommunications Technologies, Products and Systems Department, ESA.

"The Pacis-1 project is a unique and truly innovative way to approach a partnership between the industry and ESA, and will pave the way for governments to have flexible access to secure satellite communications, in a cost-efficient way," said Gerhard Bethscheider, Managing Director of SES TechCom Services, SES Networks. "As pioneers in the government satellite communications area, we are very proud to be part of Pacis-1 and we are very much looking forward to the demonstrations of the capabilities and end-to-end solutions which will take place as part of this project."

For more information, please visit ESA's website

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

