All of the projects are located in the O'Higgins Region and are being developed under the country's PMGD Program for distributed generation.

Chinese developer, owner and operator of solar parks Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. has agreed to acquire three PV projects with a combined capacity of 24 MW in Chile from Italian renewable energy company Renergetica.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sky Solar said that the three 3 shovel-ready projects are all located in the O'Higgins Region, and are being developed under Chile's PMGD Program for distributed generation (Pequeños Medios de Generación Distribuida).

The program, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...