Medtronic plc: Medtronic Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue of $7.1 Billion; GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.48; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.07

Given Divestiture, Revenue Decreased 4% as Reported; Increased 3% at Comparable, Constant Currency or 4% Adjusting for Hurricane Maria Impact

Company Reiterates Full Year Revenue and EPS Guidance

DUBLIN - November 21, 2017 - Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2018, which ended October 27, 2017.

The company reported second quarter worldwide revenue of $7.050 billion, a decrease of 4 percent as reported, with the decline driven by the company's divestiture of its Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis (Compression), and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses to Cardinal Health that occurred at the beginning of the quarter. Second quarter revenue increased 3 percent on a comparable, constant currency basis, which adjusts for the divestiture and a $35 million positive impact from foreign currency. Excluding the approximate $55 to $65 million impact of Hurricane Maria to the company's revenue, which was split across the company's Minimally Invasive Therapies Group and Restorative Therapies Group, second quarter revenue growth would have been 4 percent on a comparable, constant currency basis.

As reported, second quarter GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.017 billion and $1.48, respectively. As detailed in the financial schedules included through the link at the end of this release, second quarter non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS were $1.456 billion and $1.07, decreases of 7 percent and 4 percent, respectively. Adjusting for the divestiture, a positive 1 cent impact from foreign currency, and the approximate 3 cent impact from Hurricane Maria, second quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS increased approximately 5 percent.

Second quarter U.S. revenue of $3.734 billion represented 53 percent of company revenue and decreased 10 percent as reported, or was flat on a comparable basis. Non-U.S. developed market revenue of $2.241 billion represented 32 percent of company revenue and increased 1 percent as reported, or 5 percent on a comparable, constant currency basis. Emerging market revenue of $1.075 billion represented 15 percent of company revenue and increased 9 percent as reported, or 12 percent on a comparable, constant currency basis.

"Our second quarter financial results are very encouraging, when considered in the context of a quarter in which we faced three hurricanes and the California wildfires. Hurricane Maria, in particular, significantly affected our manufacturing operations in Puerto Rico," said Omar Ishrak, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "Against this backdrop, we delivered a sequential acceleration in our organic revenue growth, as expected."

Cardiac and Vascular Group

The Cardiac and Vascular Group (CVG) includes the Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure (CRHF), Coronary & Structural Heart (CSH), and Aortic & Peripheral Vascular (APV) divisions. CVG worldwide second quarter revenue of $2.773 billion increased 7 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis. CVG revenue performance was driven by strong, low-double digit growth in CSH and mid-single digit growth in CRHF and APV, all on a constant currency basis.

CRHF second quarter revenue of $1.467 billion increased 5 percent, or 4 percent on a constant currency basis. Arrhythmia Management grew in the mid-single digits on a constant currency basis, driven by high-teens growth in AF Solutions and low-double digit growth in Diagnostics, both on a constant currency basis, as well as strong adoption of the Micra Transcatheter Pacing System and TYRX absorbable antibacterial envelope. Heart Failure grew in the high-single digits on a constant currency basis, driven by strong demand for the company's portfolio of quadripolar cardiac resynchronization therapy-pacemakers (CRT-P), as well as growth in Mechanical Circulatory Support.

CSH second quarter revenue of $854 million increased 13 percent, or 12 percent on a constant currency basis, led by high-thirties growth on a constant currency basis in transcatheter aortic valves on the strength of the recently launched CoreValve Evolut PRO and U.S. intermediate risk indication. In addition, the Coronary business returned to growth, driven by the company's recent launch of the Resolute Onyx drug-eluting stent in the U.S. and Japan.

APV second quarter revenue of $452 million increased 5 percent, or 4 percent on a constant currency basis. Aortic growth was led by the solid adoption of the Heli-FX EndoAnchor System and solid performance of the Valiant Captivia thoracic stent graft systems. Peripheral was driven by double digit growth in both PTA balloons and drug-coated balloons. Mid-single digit growth in endoVenous was driven by the recently launched Concerto 3D detachable coil system.

Minimally Invasive Therapies Group

The Minimally Invasive Therapies Group (MITG) is now organized into the Surgical Innovations (SI) and the Respiratory, Gastrointestinal & Renal (RGR) divisions following the divestiture of its Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis (Compression), and Nutritional Insufficiency (Enteral Feeding) businesses. MITG worldwide second quarter revenue of $1.952 billion decreased 21 percent as reported, or increased 2 percent on a comparable, constant currency basis. MITG second quarter revenue growth reflected mid-single digit growth in SI, which was affected by Hurricane Maria, offset by low-single digit declines in RGR.

SI second quarter revenue of $1.334 billion increased 4 percent on a comparable, constant currency basis, driven by new products in Advanced Stapling and Advanced Energy, including endo stapling specialty reloads, the Signia powered stapler, and LigaSure vessel sealing instruments.

RGR second quarter revenue of $618 million decreased 3 percent on a comparable, constant currency basis. The declines were driven by difficult comparisons in its Respiratory business following the return to market last year of the Puritan Bennett 980 ventilator.

Restorative Therapies Group

The Restorative Therapies Group (RTG) includes the Spine, Brain Therapies, Specialty Therapies, and Pain Therapies divisions. RTG worldwide second quarter revenue of $1.863 billion increased 2 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis. Group results were driven by low-double digit growth in Brain Therapies, offsetting declines in Spine, Specialty Therapies, and Pain Therapies, all on a constant currency basis. Hurricane Maria primarily affected the Spine and Pain Therapies division, as well as the Pelvic Health business in the Specialty Therapies division.

Spine second quarter revenue of $659 million decreased 1 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis. Mid-single digit constant currency growth in Biologics worldwide and low-single digit constant currency growth in Core Spine in international markets was offset by mid-single digit declines in Core Spine in the U.S. as a result of the impact of Hurricane Maria.

Brain Therapies second quarter revenue of $575 million increased 14 percent, or 13 percent on a constant currency basis. Growth was driven by high-twenties constant currency growth in Neurovascular, with strength across its product portfolio. The Neurosurgery business grew in the mid-teens on a constant currency basis, led by strong sales of the StealthStation S8 surgical navigation system, O-arm 2 surgical imaging system, Visualase MRI-guided laser ablation system, and Midas Rex surgical instruments.

Specialty Therapies second quarter revenue of $365 million decreased 1 percent on both a reported and constant currency basis. Mid-single digit global constant currency growth in Transformative Solutions, ENT, and high-single digit international constant currency growth in Pelvic Health was offset by mid-single digit declines in Pelvic Health in the U.S., with the declines driven by the impact of Hurricane Maria on InterStim II sales.

Pain Therapies second quarter revenue of $264 million decreased 8 percent, or 9 percent on a constant currency basis. Growth in Interventional Pain was offset by mid-teens declines in Spinal Cord Stimulation and mid-single digit declines in Pain Pumps, all on a constant currency basis, driven in part by the impact of Hurricane Maria.

Diabetes Group

The Diabetes Group includes the Intensive Insulin Management (IIM), Diabetes Service & Solutions (DSS), and Non-Intensive Diabetes Therapies (NDT) divisions. Diabetes Group worldwide second quarter revenue of $462 million was flat, or decreased 2 percent on a constant currency basis. The group is experiencing strong global demand for its new sensor-augmented insulin pump systems, and similar to the first quarter, growth was tempered as demand outpaced supply. The group's ability to meet increasing patient demand has improved, as evidenced by the improved sequential revenue growth. In addition, the Diabetes Group's capacity expansion plans for the second half of fiscal year 2018 are on track.

IIM second quarter revenue declined in the low-single digits on a constant currency basis. In the U.S., IIM experienced a 15 percent growth in new patients. This was offset by delays in converting its existing installed base to new pumps due to CGM sensor supply constraints. In international markets, IIM delivered high-single digit constant currency growth due to the continued strength of the MiniMed 640G system.

DSS second quarter revenue was flat on a constant currency basis. In the U.S., consumables benefited from installed base growth and improved patient utilization, which was offset by price declines and increased payer requirements. In international markets, the Diabeter business had mid-twenties patient growth, while in consumables, installed base growth was offset by temporary market pressures in China and France.

NDT second quarter revenue declined in the high-twenties on a constant currency basis given the temporarily limited supply of sensors for professional CGM. However, the division had 60 percent new account growth in US primary care.

Guidance

Medtronic today reiterated its revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance. The company's guidance is given on a comparable, constant currency basis, which accounts for the divestiture of certain businesses from its prior period Patient Monitoring & Recovery division by removing the financial impact of these businesses from the second, third, and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2017, as well as removing the impact of foreign currency.

In fiscal year 2018, the company continues to expect comparable, constant currency revenue growth to be in the range of 4 to 5 percent. While the impact of foreign currency remains fluid, if current exchange rates remain similar for the remainder of the fiscal year, the company's revenue would be positively affected by approximately $275 million to $375 million for the fiscal year, including an approximate $155 to $175 million positive impact in the third fiscal quarter.

In fiscal year 2018, the company continues to expect diluted non-GAAP EPS growth to be in the range of 9 to 10 percent on a comparable, constant currency basis from the prior year comparable EPS of $4.37. Assuming current exchange rates remain similar for the rest of the year, the foreign exchange impact on the company's non-GAAP EPS would be approximately negative 2 cents for the fiscal year, including an approximate positive 1 cent impact in the third fiscal quarter.

"We are seeing increased revenue momentum from several important new product launches, which we expect to continue into the second half of the fiscal year," said Ishrak. "The combination of our growth momentum, business and geographic diversification, as well as our scale in markets around the world contribute to our goal of delivering increasingly consistent and dependable results for our shareholders."

Webcast Information

Medtronic will host a webcast today, November 21, at 8:00 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. CST) to provide information about its businesses for the public, analysts, and news media. This quarterly webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Investor Events link at investorrelations.medtronic.com (http://investorrelations.medtronic.com/) and this earnings release will be archived at newsroom.medtronic.com (http://newsroom.medtronic.com/). Medtronic will be live tweeting during the webcast on our Newsroom Twitter account, @Medtronic. Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay of the webcast and transcript of the company's prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Investor Events link at investorrelations.medtronic.com (http://investorrelations.medtronic.com/).

Financial Schedules

To view the second quarter financial schedules and non-GAAP reconciliations, click here (http://phx.corporate-ir.net/External.File?item=UGFyZW50SUQ9Mzk0MDkxfENoaWxkSUQ9LTF8VHlwZT0z&t=1&cb=636459399445990852) . To view the second quarter earnings presentation, click here (http://phx.corporate-ir.net/External.File?item=UGFyZW50SUQ9Mzk0MDkwfENoaWxkSUQ9LTF8VHlwZT0z&t=1&cb=636459398751310799) . Both documents can also be accessed by visiting newsroom.medtronic.com (http://newsroom.medtronic.com/).

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com (http://www.medtronic.com/)), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 84,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in Medtronic's periodic reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Anticipated results only reflect information available to Medtronic at this time and may differ from actual results. Medtronic does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements or any of the information contained in this press release. Certain information in this press release includes calculations or figures that have been prepared internally and have not been reviewed or audited by our independent registered public accounting firm, including but not limited to, certain information in the financial schedules accompanying this press release. Use of different methods for preparing, calculating or presenting information may lead to differences and such differences may be material.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains financial measures and guidance, including revenue and growth rates on a comparable, constant currency basis, net income, and diluted EPS, all of which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations. References to quarterly figures increasing or decreasing are in comparison to the second quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Medtronic management believes that in order to properly understand its short-term and long-term financial trends, including period over period comparisons of the company's operations, investors may find it useful to exclude the effect of certain charges or gains that contribute to or reduce earnings but that result from transactions or events that management believes may or may not recur with similar materiality or impact to operations in future periods (Non-GAAP Adjustments). Medtronic generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and investors are cautioned that Medtronic may calculate non-GAAP financial measures in a way that is different from other companies. Management strongly encourages investors to review the company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial schedules accompanying this press release.

Medtronic calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. For instance, forward-looking revenue growth and EPS projections exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Forward-looking non-GAAP EPS guidance also excludes other potential charges or gains that would be recorded as Non-GAAP Adjustments to earnings during the fiscal year. Medtronic does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP EPS guidance to projected GAAP EPS guidance because the combined impact and timing of recognition of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, we believe such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of financial performance.

-end-

View FY18 Second Quarter Financial Schedules & Non-GAAP Reconciliations (http://phx.corporate-ir.net/External.File?item=UGFyZW50SUQ9Mzk0MDkxfENoaWxkSUQ9LTF8VHlwZT0z&t=1&cb=636459399445990852)

View FY18 Second Quarter Earnings Presentation (http://phx.corporate-ir.net/External.File?item=UGFyZW50SUQ9Mzk0MDkwfENoaWxkSUQ9LTF8VHlwZT0z&t=1&cb=636459398751310799)

