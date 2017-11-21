sprite-preloader
WKN: 549309 ISIN: DE0005493092 Ticker-Symbol: BVB 
21.11.2017 | 13:08
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: BVB-Share: Bankhaus Lampe KG Recommends anew 'Buy'

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2017 / The Bankhaus Lampe KG, Düsseldorf, has published a research update dated November 21st, 2017 with an anew "buy" recommendation and a target price of 9.40 EUR.

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.

Dortmund, November 21st, 2017

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund


