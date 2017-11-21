Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: SkyWest's Revenue Advanced 4%; EPS Surged 28%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SKYW, following the Company's reporting of its third quarter fiscal 2017 operating results on October 25, 2017. The regional airline outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on SKYW. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SKYW

Earnings Reviewed

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, SkyWest reported revenues of $832 million, up 4% from $800 million in Q3 2016. The increase in revenues included the net impact of adding 37 new E175 aircraft since Q3 2016, and partially offset by the removal of 75 unprofitable or less profitable aircraft over the same period. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' expectations of $816.8 million.

SkyWest's operating expenses were $720 million in Q3 2017, up from $714 million in Q3 2016. The slight increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher fuel costs and an increase in engine maintenance costs.

SkyWest posted a net income of $54 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $41 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for Q3 2016. The net income figures included early lease return costs of $9 million, representing a reduction of $0.11 in diluted earnings. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 28% on a y-o-y basis, or 12% after adjusting for the early lease charges included in the Q3 2016 results. The improvement in net income was primarily attributed to SkyWest's continued fleet transition. The Company's earnings numbers exceeded Wall Street's expectations of $0.98 per share.

Operating Updates

During Q3 2017, SkyWest announced the order of 30 new E175 SC aircrafts to be placed under contract with Delta Air Lines and 15 new E175 aircrafts to be placed under contract with Alaska Airlines. The Company anticipates adding three new E175 aircrafts in Q4 2017, and 42 new E175/E175 SC aircrafts in 2018.

During Q3 2017, the Company's ExpressJet Airlines, Inc. announced a five-year extension to its ERJ145 flying contract with United Airlines, effective January 01, 2018. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. ExpressJet Airlines also initiated the wind-down of its remaining dual-class flying agreement with Delta Air Lines during Q3 2017.

During Q3 2017, the adjusted completion rate at SkyWest Airlines was equal to the 99.9% recorded in Q3 2016. The segment's raw completion rate was 98.9% compared to 99.4% in the year-ago corresponding period.

For Q3 2017, SkyWest's Passenger segment's revenues totaled $812.30 million compared to $781.48 million for Q3 2016. The Company's Group Handling and Other segment's revenues were $19.64 million in the reported quarter versus $18.30 million in the year-earlier comparable quarter.

Capital and Liquidity

SkyWest had $675 million in cash and marketable securities at September 30, 2017, up $110 million from December 31, 2016, and up $40 million from June 30, 2017. During Q3 2017, the Company used $52 million in cash towards aircraft deposits and the purchase of one E175 aircraft. SkyWest did not repurchase any stock in the reported quarter under its $100 million share repurchase program of which $90 million remains authorized.

SkyWest's total debt decreased by $75 million during Q3 2017, primarily from scheduled principal payments. In Q3 2017, excluding the aircraft purchased, SkyWest used $30 million for other capital investments, including spare engines and aircraft parts.

Stock Performance

On Monday, November 20, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $50.65, slightly rising 0.70% from its previous closing price of $50.30. A total volume of 270.36 thousand shares have exchanged hands. SkyWest's stock price skyrocketed 50.30% in the last three months, 44.71% in the past six months, and 41.28% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 38.96%. The stock has a dividend yield of 0.63%. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $2.59 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily