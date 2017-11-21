sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21.11.2017 | 13:28

GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Q3 2017 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited's third quarter 2017 results for today's webcast / conferance call at 15:00 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

GOGL Presentation - Q3 2017 (http://hugin.info/132879/R/2151114/825781.pdf)


Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)