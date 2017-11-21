Process Optimization In The Automotive Industry: Volkswagen AG Trusts In Getac's Robust Hardware

As a leading manufacturer of ruggedized computers, Getac develops high-quality notebooks and tablets for a wide range of industries and applications and has also successfully established itself in the automotive sector. Automotive manufacturers and suppliers from across the world have been using Getac equipment for years. Now the company can announce another renowned automobile manufacturer, Volkswagen AG, as a customer for worldwide use in vehicle diagnostics. The Volkswagen Group has additionally outfitted its factories producing the VW, Audi, Skoda, Seat brands as well as VW utility vehicles with new and specially-designed robust notebooks and latest-generation tablets.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --In close cooperation with Volkswagen AG, Getac has developed two robust, latest-generation computer solutions for use in international and group-wide vehicle diagnostics and other production applications. With the "Professional" diagnostic device, the VAS 6150E notebook based on the Getac S410 and the "Premium" VAS 6160E tablet based on the new Getac A140, the Volkswagen Group's workshops now have a new benchmark for the highly efficient diagnostics of vehicles for the VW, Audi, Skoda, Seat brands as well as for the VW utility vehicles. The new device combines already integrated components, such as the Offboard Diagnostic Information System Service and the Diagnostic Interface, a system that has been tested extensively according to Volkswagen's high quality standards.

In addition to the high performance, reliability and ease of use of the devices, Volkswagen has chosen Getac especially for the price-performance ratio, the optimised delivery times and the convincing service concept. To meet Volkswagen's requirements, Getac adapted its devices to the customer's individual needs. "We are proud to have set another automotive milestone through the intensive cooperation with Volkswagen. Our teams worked hand in hand in order to create an optimal solution for Volkswagen in terms of functionality, reliability and supply chain processes," said Rick Hwang, President of Rugged Business Unit at Getac Technology Corporation. "The market share of our rugged equipment is also growing steadily in the automotive industry, a result of the combination of our innovative attitude and continuous development of the latest technologies with the highest reliability and maximum flexibility."

The notebook and tablet are ideal for complex tasks when high performance is essential. In addition, the devices which include Microsoft Windows 10 Enterprise LTSB have an extremely stable and high-performance operating system. The bespoke software image prevents compatibility problems between the diagnostic system used by Volkswagen and the function updates provided by Microsoft. For maximum convenience, the devices provides two special workshop-compatible USB interfaces as well as the possibility to quickly restore the system if needed, resetting it to its factory settings.

With its compact design and integrated carrying handle, the tablet provides improved mobility for more flexible use and a battery that is interchangeable during operation, ensuring maximum availability around the clock. On the 14-inch display you can see even the most complex data easily; it also provides excellent readability when exposed to direct sunlight due to the revolutionary LumiBond2.0 touchscreen technology developed by Getac. The devices support various touch modes for rain, glove and stylus operation so that technicians can keep their gloves on during operation.

Getac's robust devices are ideal for use in the harshest of environments. While the VAS 6150E notebook is rated to IP52, withstanding dust and dripping water, the VAS 6160E tablet is rated at IP65, resistant to high pressure water jets and simulated dust storms. The diagnostic devices are resistant to vibration and offer an SSD to reduce shock sensitivity, as well as two workshop compatible USB interfaces for the secure and stable connection of external diagnostic equipment. Both units were additionally tested according to Volkswagen's high quality standards.

"With the use of Getac's robust hardware, we are undertaking a change of supplier and we can therefore offer our customers workshop-capable, high-quality diagnostic equipment in a very good price-performance ratio," said Dr. Karl-Friederich Bremeier, Manager, Factory Equipment, Group Service Volkswagen.

Extensive accessories are available for the notebook as well as for the tablet. Of particular note is the included docking station (which can be attached to the VAS 6556A trolley), designed to function with both the NB and tablet. In this way, the diagnostic device can be quickly docked and undocked, which saves working time and protects the connections of the devices from wear.

