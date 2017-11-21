sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Ansaldo STS Technology and Delivery Capability Key to Rio Tinto Fully Autonomous Freight Rail Trial Success

GENOA, Italy, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A recognised global leader in driverless technology for metro, rail solutions company Ansaldo STS has now proven its expertise in autonomous heavy freight rail, following Rio Tinto's recent successful trial of Australia's first fully autonomous heavy haul train journey.

Through the development and application of highly specialised technology based on the ETCS level 2 signalling standard, Ansaldo STS has worked with Rio Tinto to engineer and deploy a train control solution for Rio Tinto's remote iron ore rail operations in north-west Western Australia that will support the complete automation of the miner's rail operations.

The solution includes the installation of a driving module on board each train and enables the fleet's operation to be centrally managed from a control centre many kilometres away in Perth. Such a solution delivers significant benefits to the operator including increased safety and productivity.

Ansaldo STS Delivery Manager - Australia, Roslyn Stuart emphasised the key role Ansaldo STS' strong partnership with Rio Tinto had played in the successful trial conducted along almost 100km of remote freight rail line in in north-west Western Australia, and in ultimately achieving the goal of delivering the fully autonomous heavy haul rail operation.

"Ansaldo STS will continue to work closely and provide its support to Rio Tinto to progressively execute the full deployment of the solution, while meeting the highest safety standard," she said.

External Relations:
Ansaldo STS
Andrea Razeto, tel. +39 010 6552068
andrea.razeto@ansaldo-sts.com

Investor Relations:
Ansaldo STS
Roberto Corsanego, tel. +39 010 6552076
roberto.corsanego@ansaldo-sts.com



