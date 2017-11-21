SANTA CLARA, Calif., 2017-11-21 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE: ticker 6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, announces the publication of two new papers. These joint publications illustrate the utility of Crown Bioscience's proprietary FATZO model as a model for obesity and type 2 diabetes in preclinical studies.



The research conducted by Crown Bioscience, Eli Lilly and Company and Ball State University was published in two PLOS ONE papers:



-- Peterson et al. Glucose dysregulation and response to common anti-diabetic agents in the FATZO/Pco model PLOS One 2017;12 (6):e0179856, https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0179856 -- Droz et al. Correlation of disease severity with body weight and high fat diet in the FATZO/Pco model PLOS One 2017;12(6):e0179808, https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0179808



The FATZO model mirrors human disease conditions by providing polygenic obesity and metabolic patterns of hyperglycemia and hyperinsulinemia to support insulin resistance similar to the metabolic disease in patients with insulin resistance / type 2 diabetes.



"Crown Bioscience is committed to validating the translatability of our models and providing novel scientific advancements that are representative of human conditions of obesity and type 2 diabetes," said Jim Wang, Sr. Vice President, Cardiovascular Metabolic Research, Crown Bioscience. "Our innovations will continue to enable breakthroughs for preclinical drug discovery and development."



