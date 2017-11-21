NEW ORLEANS, LA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTC PINK: DEWM), a diversified brand management and operating company with a rapidly expanding entertainment division, announced today that the Company recently signed an agreement with the rapidly emerging Eagle View Media Company and the Congo Channel for Dewmar's hit cannabis business television show The Collective.

The Collective features Dewmar International's CEO, Dr. Marco Moran, as a starring cast member, panelist, accredited investor and subject matter specialist as he and other cannabis expert panelists review new business ideas from cannabis "ganja-preneurs." At the end of each presentation, they may elect whether or not they will choose to invest in those new ideas or simply offer free advice. This is Shark Tank meets the cannabis industry type of show with a spin that includes industry experts such as Ed Rosenthal, the Guru of Ganja; Steve Deangelo, CEO of Harborside Health Center; and Troy Dayton, the CEO of the ArcView Group to name a few.

"I was first approached by the founders and creators of this up and coming streaming platform to be an investor; but once they discovered that I had produced and starred in such an innovative reality business show within the fastest growing industry in the country, they immediately became interested in The Collective as a part of their series of shows on the Congo Channel," said Dr. Marco Moran, CEO of Dewmar International. "Our Board has thoroughly reviewed the Eagle View Company and its contract offer for streaming as we have been contacted by a number of streaming companies and networks; we are proud to be a part of such a burgeoning network of experienced producers and businessmen to help launch our show to the world. Furthermore, our Board plans to convene before the end of the year to take great consideration in investing in the launch and future of this network," Dr. Moran continues.

Dewmar will earn monthly revenues based upon a pay-per-click basis each time a viewer watches at least 50% of each episode. The amount is undisclosed due to privacy clauses of the contract. As of June 2016, Amazon Firestick has sold over half a million devices with similar amounts sold by private or pirated resellers; Roku has sold over 8 million devices within the past year. Meanwhile, Google Chromecast has been the fasted growing streaming device in the world and the easiest to use. Chromecast device sales exceed 30 million worldwide across 24 major countries. A device is sold every 45 seconds.

Congo TV will officially launch on Black Friday, Nov 24, 2017. A special launch reception is set to take place in New Orleans during the Bayou Classic at 1pm CST on Nov 24th. All attending guests will receive food and drinks and Dewmar International invites all existing and potential investors to RSVP this function as a show of support. The Wright Brothers will also premiere several new previews of upcoming programs on Congo TV Network.

About Eagle View Company

The Eagle View Media Company, a Louisiana based LLC, is the official owner of Congo Movie Channel. The channel will officially launch in November 2017. Viewers will be able to view films on the channel through a subscription based platform that will be featured on Amazon Firestick, Roku, and Google Chromecast, as well as 15+ Smart TVs. The channel comes with an app that will also give users the ability to watch films on their cellphones and laptops as well. Independent Films and TV Shows are already being submitted to the catalog from all over the world. If you are interested in submitting an original program to the Congo Movie Channel, email: congo@eagleviewcompany.com

Amazon TV gives 'thumbs up' to Congo TV by offering a Black Friday special to help boost the network.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified MBE and service disabled veteran owned new product development, manufacturing and Brand Management Company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, as well as introducing new simple yet meaningful innovations to markets of great demand within the entertainment, healthcare and cannabis industries. The Company's flagship product, Lean Slow Motion Potion, whose flavors include Yella, Purp and Easta Pink, is rated as one of the top 3 national selling relaxation beverages in the U.S. market, including Walmart. Kush Cakes is the country's leading relaxation hemp-infused brownie. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA.

