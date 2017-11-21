The German PV equipment provider will supply several CIGS production systems of the type TENUIS II for wet-chemical coating processes to an unnamed Chinese manufacturer.

A new order for the delivery of several Tenuis II CIGS production plants was announced by Germany's Singulus Technologies AG on Tuesday. The equipment for wet-chemical coating processes will be supplied to a subsidiary of an undisclosed energy company and module manufacturer from China. The order volume is in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...