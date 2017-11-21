FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies CEO Steve Bagshaw is Awarded North East Business Executive of the Year 2017

BILLINGHAM, England, Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Steve Bagshaw, has been awarded "North East Business Executive of the Year 2017"; a prestigious award organized by The Journal in Newcastle, U.K. and its sister paper, The Gazette in Middlesbrough, U.K. and in association with Brewin Dolphin.

"I am humbled to receive this special award on behalf of my team. It has honored so many successful business leaders that have come before us," said Steve Bagshaw. "Everyone here at Fujifilm believes in the work we are doing to bring these important medicines closer to the patients that need them. This award recognizes all of our team's efforts and our continued investment to develop a bio-hub in the North East at our Billingham site and more recently in Wilton with the opening of our new Saturn' laboratories."

The award was given at the 34th annual celebration hosted by The Journal in association with sponsor Brewin Dolphin, held at The Marriott Hotel in Gosforth, Newcastle, U.K. which was attended by over 250 business executives in the area. In addition to receiving the North East Business Executive of the year award, 2017, Steve also received the title for the Teesside Business Executive of the Year. Steve was awarded both titles at the annual awards dinner for his role in leading FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies to new heights this year with its expansion in the area that has increased its workforce.

Fujifilm opened dedicated state-of-the-art cell culture process development laboratories in the Wilton Centre, U.K. in September, 2017. These laboratories were realized through a JPY1 billion investment which is part of a greater JPY14 billion ($130M USD) expansion announced by FUJIFILM Corporation in April 2017. More recently, Fujifilm has announced plans to invest a further JPY1 billion at its Wilton Centre site to extend its capabilities to meet the needs of it growing client base.

"Great businesses don't have mediocre leaders. In the North East we're honored to have excellent leaders here who are passionate about the impact of their business on the region and its future fortunes," said Bob Cuffe, regional managing director of Trinity Mirror North East. "They create businesses that retain talent, attract talent - and credit their team for any success gained."

The Journal has run the coveted awards in conjunction with our sister paper The Gazette on Teesside for more than three decades, highlighting the region's brightest and most inspiring business leaders. Bagshaw was also named to the title's "Most Influential List 2017."

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies an industry-leading Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with locations in Billingham and Redcar, UK, RTP, North Carolina and College Station, Texas. FUJIFILM Diosynth has over twenty five years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway' microbial and Apollo' cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a partnership between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan delivers innovative solutions across a broad range of businesses, derived from the depth of knowledge of core and fundamental technologies required for the complex design, engineering and manufacturing of photographic film. These business fields include medical digital radiography, women's health, endoscopy, ultrasound, medical informatics, CDMO biopharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Other businesses include graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, imaging, digital imaging and document products. In the year ended March 31, 2017, the company had global revenues of $20.7 billion, at an exchange rate of 112 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit:www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.