BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

One Three One Three Five *Since

Month Months Year Years Years 30.04.09

Sterling:

Share price 2.2 7.9 26.7 56.3 43.8 144.6

Net asset value 1.3 5.3 18.2 46.4 35.0 127.9

MSCI EM Europe 0.9 4.1 13.7 19.9 7.7 74.3

10/40(NR)

US Dollars:

Share price 1.1 8.8 37.8 29.7 18.5 119.2

Net asset value 0.3 6.0 28.5 21.5 11.3 104.3

MSCI EM Europe -0.1 4.9 23.7 -0.5 -11.24 56.2

10/40(NR)

Sources: BlackRock, Standard & Poor's Micropal

*BlackRock took over the investment management of the Company with effect from 1 May 2009

At month end

US Dollar:

Net asset value - capital only: 473.47c

Net asset value* - cum income: 488.77c

Sterling:

Net asset value - capital only: 356.52p

Net asset value* - cum income: 368.04p

Share price: 349.75p

Total assets^: £132.2m

Discount (share price to cum income NAV): 5.0%

Net cash at month end: 3.1%

Net yield^^^^: 1.7%

Gearing range as a % of Net assets: 0-20%

Issued Capital - Ordinary Shares^^ 35,916,028

Ongoing charges^^^ 1.2%

* Includes year to date net revenue equal to 11.52 pence per share.

^ Total assets include current year revenue.

^^ Excluding 5,000,000 shares held in treasury.

^^^ Calculated as at 31 January 2017, in accordance with AIC guidelines.

^^^^ Yield calculations are based on dividends announced in the last 12 months as at the date of release of this announcement, and comprise of the final dividend of 7.50 cents per share, (announced on 28 March 2017, ex-dividend on 18 May 2017)

Sector

Analysis Gross assets (%) Country

Analysis Gross

assets

(%)

Energy 33.1 Russia 56.1

Financials 31.2 Poland 18.1

Telecommunication Services 10.5 Turkey 11.6

Consumer Staples 7.5 Greece 6.3

Materials 4.4 Ukraine 4.0

Information Technology 4.2 Romania 1.0

Real Estate 2.6 Net current assets 2.9

Health Care 2.4

Industrials 1.2

Net current assets 2.9

----- -----

100.0 100.0

===== =====

Short positions (2.0) (2.0)





Fifteen Largest Investments

(in % order of Gross Assets as at 31.10.17)

Company Region of Risk Gross assets

(%)

Gazprom Russia 10.2

Lukoil Russia 8.2

Sberbank Russia 6.6

PKO Bank Polski Poland 6.4

Novatek Russia 4.9

Rosneft Oil Company Russia 4.2

Lenta Russia 4.0

Mobile Telesystems Russia 3.9

Bank Pekao Poland 3.6

PZU Poland 3.4

Alpha Bank Greece 3.2

National Bank of Greece Greece 3.1

Norilsk Nickel Russia 2.9

Megafon Russia 2.8

Mail.Ru Russia 2.7

Commenting on the markets, Sam Vecht and Christopher Colunga, representing the Investment Manager noted;

The MSCI Emerging Europe 10/40 Index was relatively flat in October, declining -0.1%* in USD terms, as stronger growth outlook in the US led to higher bond yields, putting pressure on EM currencies. The Company outperformed the index over the period, returning +0.3%* in USD terms.

Central Europe outperformed as currencies strengthened against the Euro. Poland (+3.3%**) and the Czech Republic (+2.1%**) both saw 2Q17 GDP data surprise to the upside, with support from private consumption. Hungary (+5.0%**) was the region's top performer despite slowing GDP, driven by stronger fixed investment and a rebound in public consumption, after three quarters of sequential decline. Turkey was relatively flat through October, despite the Lira depreciating by -6.0%**, resulting in its lowest monthly close. Bond yields rose to their highest levels since the financial crisis despite the Central Bank maintaining their effective lending rate at 12%** in the eyes of peaking inflation. Greece continues to lag the region, declining -2.1%** in September as the EU regulator continues its review of the country's non-performing exposures and their subsequent reduction plans. Russia (-2.3%**) was the region's worst performing market on specific earnings misses, despite a strong month for oil prices, given tightness in supply-demand fundamentals and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.



Focus on: Polish Banks

The Central European 3 sub-region has been a standout performer YTD within emerging markets, on the back of stronger than expected growth, led by improving consumption and an uptick in fixed investment. Central European banks have been some of the top performers over this period despite largely driven by strong loan growth and improving cost management

Within the region, Polish banks have been our preferred points of exposure because they are among the most interest rate sensitive given that the majority of loans in the county are floating. Resultantly even a mild interest rate hike, ie 100bp, will see bank earnings up between 20-50% bank dependent. Given the strong economic growth in the country coupled with a tight labour market as seen in the rising wage inflation, we believe Poland may have to begin hiking rates sooner than the market expects. Specifically, PKO and Bank Pekao are both among the company's top ten holdings. We've recently increased our position in Pekao as it has lagged peers following the polish government buying a stake. We are of the opinion that the dividend is likely to continue to be paid, and as such saw the sell off as overdone given the strong underlying dynamics at the bank.



*Source: BlackRock, data as at end October 2017.

**Source: JPM, data as at end October 2017.

21 November 2017

ENDS