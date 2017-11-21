SANTA MONICA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- U-Vend, Inc. (OTCQB: UVND) (the "Company"), a consumer products and technology company that develops, distributes, and markets next-generation self-serve electronic kiosks and merchandisers across North America, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event being held on December 5-7, 2017 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, California.

U-Vend CEO David Graber is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 5th at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time, and he will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors during the conference.

Mr. Graber will provide updates on U-Vend's current professional sports organization partnerships, product expansion plans, and its recent success at the 2017 MLB Hard Goods Retail Summit in Las Vegas.

This year's LD Micro Main Event will feature presentations from more than 200 companies in the small- and micro-cap space along with Q&A sessions, expert panels, and one-on-one and small group meetings. The event is designed to provide investors with a unique opportunity to gain insight into emerging growth companies across a variety of industry sectors.

For those interested in attending, please visit https://www.ldmicro.com/contact. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Graber, please register for the conference and log-in via the private LD Micro Main Event website provided by LD Micro upon acceptance of registration.

ABOUT LD MICRO

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. LD Micro is comprised first and foremost of investors. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure microcap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50-$300m. For more information, visit www.ldmicro.com.

ABOUT U-VEND, INC.

U-Vend, Inc., headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, and with offices in Orange, CA and Las Vegas, NV, is a consumer products and automated retailing company specializing in the creation, marketing and sales of unique ice cream and related food products which are distributed to the retail markets utilizing various "next-generation" self-serve electronic kiosks throughout North America. The Company owns and operates kiosks and has partnered with numerous national consumer product companies to deliver new and innovative customer retail experiences in automated "frictionless" settings. For more information on U-Vend, visit www.u-vend.com or call (855) 55-UVEND.

Keep up-to-date on U-Vend events and developments; join our online communities at Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this news release regarding matters that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Because such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, uncertainties pertaining to market acceptance for the Company's products and services, its ability to succeed in increasing revenues in the near term to attain profitable operations and generate sufficient cash flow from operations, the effect of new competitors in its markets, its integration of acquired businesses, and other risk factors identified from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K which are available at the SEC's website www.sec.gov. Other factors not currently anticipated may also materially and adversely affect U-Vend's results of operations, financial position, and cash flows. There can be no assurance that future results will meet expectations. While the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, the reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For more information, contact:



U-Vend, Inc. Corporate Office

Tel: (855) 55-UVEND

Email: Email Contact



U-Vend, Inc. Sales & Marketing

Tel: (855) 55-UVEND, ext. 4

Email: Email Contact



U-Vend, Inc. Investor Relations

Tel: (855) 55-UVEND, ext. 3

Email: Email Contact



