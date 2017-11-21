Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports signed a EUR 200 million Amendment and Restatement Agreement to the 2014 Revolving Credit Facility

Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

November 21, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

Amer Sports signed a EUR 200 million Amendment and Restatement Agreement to the 2014 Revolving Credit Facility

Amer Sports Corporation has signed a five-year EUR 200 million amendment and restatement agreement to the Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) of EUR 150 million from 2014. The facility of EUR 200 million replacing the previous RCF is meant for general corporate purposes. The facility has an extension option of 1+1 years.

"Amer Sports utilized the favorable market situation and negotiated the refinancing of the credit facility at attractive terms two years ahead of maturity date", says Jussi Siitonen, CFO, Amer Sports.

The coordinators for the transaction were OP Corporate Bank PLC and Citigroup Global Markets Limited.

For further information, please contact:

Esko Heinälehto, Group Treasurer, Amer Sports Corporation, tel. +358 20 712 2561

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Arc'teryx, Mavic, Suunto and Precor. The company's technically-advanced sports equipment, footwear and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

