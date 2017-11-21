Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Directorate Change

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC announces that it has received notification from Mr John Ford that he will be leaving the employment of Fidelity on 31 December 2017 and will therefore not be seeking re-election at the 2018 Annual General Meeting. He will continue to waive his Director's fees in the meantime.

Bonita Guntrip

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837320

21 November 2017