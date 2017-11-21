Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, November 21
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75
Directorate Change
The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC announces that it has received notification from Mr John Ford that he will be leaving the employment of Fidelity on 31 December 2017 and will therefore not be seeking re-election at the 2018 Annual General Meeting. He will continue to waive his Director's fees in the meantime.
Bonita Guntrip
FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Tel: 01737 837320
21 November 2017