Changing your tyres between the seasons, but no idea what to do with the spare set ReifenDirekt.de provides tips on how to properly store your tyres.

An average driver changes tyres twice a year before winter and summer. But what to do with tyres which are not needed for the time being? Careful storage is required so that they can be used next season. Some drivers decide on a professional and convenient storage at a workshop. Others, however, choose to store tyres in their own garage or cellar. What do car drivers have to pay attention to when storing their tyres? Here are the most important tips from ReifenDirekt.de:

Standing up or laid flat?

The professionals make it clear that storing tyres standing up is a better alternative. They also advise against the widely used method of simply laying tyres on top of one another to store them. The considerable weight of tyres lying higher would simply press on those under them. If drivers want to prevent the formation of flat spots they can additionally rotate the tyres a little from time to time. Also, a wheel tree on which tyres can wait safely until the next season is also a good solution.

Pay attention to the right temperatures

Extremely cold storage places are harmful to the tyres in the long run. Experts recommend a suitably heated and ventilated storage place. The ideal room temperature is between 15 and 25 degrees. Direct sunlight as well as warm heaters closely next to tyres should be avoided. In addition, it does tyres good if you increase their pressure by about 0.5 bar above the manufacturer's usual recommended pressure before storage.

Tyre check before storage

Tyres and rims should be given a thorough cleaning before storage. When tyres are clean, a driver should make a thorough check of the rubber. Is there any visible damage such as cracks, cuts or bulges? Does the tyre already look porous? If any of these are present, the tyre is not fit for storage but only for disposal as waste.

Tyre storage in a nutshell

If possible, store tyres upright and not lying on one another.

Storing on a wheel tree is recommended.

Before storage, clean tyres thoroughly and check for any damage.

Measure the tread depth and replace tyres if necessary.

Mark the tyre with chalk: "F" for front, "R" for rear, as well as "L" for left and "R" for right.

Increase the tyre pressure to slightly above normal (by around 0.5 bar).

Choose a dry and well ventilated storage place.

The ideal temperature range for storing tyres is 15 to 25 degrees.

Avoid locations near windows of directly next to heaters.

If tyres should not be stored anymore and it's time for them to be changed, why not make the purchase as comfortable and quick as possible. At the online store ReifenDirekt.de, you can buy tyres and complete wheels as well as car parts and accessories almost effortlessly with just a few clicks. Customers will find there a wide selection of over 100 tyre brands and more than 25,000 tyre models, which includes attractively priced car tyres, tyres for motorbikes, 4x4 vehicles, vans and lorries. Also, ReifenDirekt.de offers support in finding proper tyre storage facilities; customers can choose from more than 9,500 partner fitting stations in Germany, the majority of which offer professional tyre storage services.

About ReifenDirekt.de

There are over 100 tyre brands and more than 25,000 models of tyres to be found at ReifenDirekt.de - also including the latest best-rated tyres from official comparison tests. The product portfolio not only includes tyres for cars, motorbikes, lorries, commercial vehicles and buses, but also wheel-tyre sets, rims and car replacement parts and accessories. Particularly practical: new tyres can be delivered quickly and free of charge* to any address provided. When purchasing tyres, buyers can also choose from more than 9,500 professional car workshop partners across Germany and have the tyres sent to them directly for professional fitting. Many of our partner workshops offer also additional services, such as tyre storage.

*2 tyres and more

Buy tyres online:

www.ReifenDirekt.de, www.ReifenDirekt.at, www.ReifenDirekt.ch, www.123pneus.ch, www.Autobandenmarkt.nl, www.123pneus.fr, www.Mytyres.co.uk, www.Gommadiretto.it, www.Neumaticos-online.es and in many other Delticom online shops

Tyre tests: www.Reifen.de

All about tyres from A to Z: www.Reifentest.com

Information about the company: www.delti.com

