Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2017) - ZoomAway Travel (TSXV: ZMA) announced a new patent pending software project for Travel Game Block Chain Inc., its new subsidiary dedicated to creating new projects in the Digital Games and Block Chain formats.

Management believes this new technology, which has received U.S. Provisional Patent protection, is the world's first combination of digital App based games, Hospitality and Social Media, in an exciting new format.

The company plans to create the first "game-ified" travel booking experience in a two and half dimensional, "amusement park" format.

Sean Schaeffer, CEO, stated: "The format today for booking travel is largely the same as it has been for the last 20 years and has two inherent problems. First, most Online Travel Agencies present a one-dimensional, flat website that is mainly a long list of hotels available in a destination. Secondly, there's very little to learn about the place you are going from these sites. The Millennial generation are more interested in what there is to do where they are going than just what hotels are available. We are going to provide fun interaction in a game format so that you can discover, reserve and share your experience. We believe that Travel Game Block Chain technology will truly revolutionize the Hospitality Industry as we are proposing the first combination of three of the world's largest and fastest growing sectors, Digital Gaming, Hospitality and Social Media."

This new project will blend existing reservation and inventory management technologies with Block Chain technology to provide users with the ability to interact with the points of interest at their chosen destination. Many of the activities and venues will be bookable from within the Game, allowing users to share and create adventures via social media, while providing the company with additional revenue streams.

The company's other subsidiary, Zoomaway, Inc. provides leading hotels, golf resorts, ski resorts and activity providers with a seamless, scalable and fully integrated Technology Platform that allows for the discounted packaging of lodging, ski, golf, activities and attractions. It seamlessly integrates into client websites, providing their customers with a real time one stop shop for all of their travel and recreation needs.

The shares are trading at $0.06, and with 43.5 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $2.6 million.

For more information please visit the company's website www.zoomawaytravel.com, contact Sean Schaeffer, CEO, at 775-691-8860 or email sean@zoomaway.com.

