Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metal Service (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights

exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting 31 October 2017 24 028 438 33 829 384

A total number of 33 829 384 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 319 386 voting rights attached to the 319 386shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

