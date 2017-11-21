This marks the 6th consecutive year and 14th time Teleperformance in Brazil has received this honor

Teleperformance (Paris:RCF), the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, announced Teleperformance in Brazil was recognized for the 14th time as Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work (GPTW). For the sixth consecutive year, Teleperformance Brazil was recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work For in Brazil, in the Large Companies category.

The company also received recognition in four additional categories: Communication, which focuses on information sharing with employees; Transparency, the proximity to manage and clarify doubts with an openness; Recognition, showing appreciation to employees for great overall performance; and Hiring, companies that hire the most in Brazil.

The award is given by the Great Place to Work Institute in partnership with Época magazine. It is one of the premiere surveys that evaluates employee confidence index and a company's work environment. To determine the 150 Best Companies to Work for in Brazil, the GPTW carried out an analysis of cultural practices such as hiring, engaging, developing, inspiring, and listening, among others.

"We noticed a big evolution in the ranking of Best Companies. We know how difficult it is to maintain a good working environment in organizations. We hit the record of companies registered, were 1,963 in 2017, less than 10% of that number are among the winners. In addition to presenting evolution in the result and qualifying once again in the Best group, Teleperformance was still a highlight among the Top 10 companies highlighted in Communication and Transparency of leadership, important points to guarantee the Culture of the company," said Ruy Shiozawa, Chief Executive Officer of GPTW Brazil.

"This achievement demonstrates our team's commitment to the success of our business and our people strategy, said Fabricio Coutinho, Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Brazil. "It is a privilege to be included for the sixth consecutive year in the select group of Best Companies to Work for in Brazil."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Global CEO, Teleperformance Group, added: "We are particularly proud to receive this honor from GPTW because it is based on candid input and feedback from our own employees. As the global leader of our industry and one of the largest private sector employers in the world, our Teleperformance family all around the world congratulates Fabricio Coutinho and the entire Brazil team for their consistent excellence as a great workplace."

