Refresco: Refresco and a consortium of PAI and bcIMC anticipate offer launch in January 2018

Paris, France / Victoria, British Columbia, Canada / Rotterdam, the Netherlands - 21 November 2017.

On 25 October 2017, the Consortium and Refresco issued a joined press release in respect of the conditional agreement on a recommended, fully funded, public offer by the Consortium for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Refresco at an offer price of EUR 20 (cum dividend) in cash per Share.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 7, paragraph 1 sub a of the Decree, which require a public announcement containing a status update within four weeks following the announcement of an intended public offer, the Offeror and Refresco provide the following joint status update.

The Offeror and Refresco confirm they are making timely progress on the preparations for the Offer. The Offeror expects to submit a request for review and approval of the Offer Memorandum with the AFM ultimately on 8 December 2017. The Offeror will publicly announce the availability of the Offer Memorandum and commencement of the offer period, which is currently expected to commence in January 2018.

About Refresco

Refresco (Euronext: RFRG) is the leading independent bottler of soft drinks and fruit juices for retailers and A-brands with production in the Benelux, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the UK and the US. The Company realised in 2016 full year volumes and revenue of circa 6.5 billion litres and circa €2.1 billion, respectively. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from 100% fruit juices to carbonated soft drinks and mineral waters in carton, PET, Aseptic PET, cans and glass. Focused on innovation, Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental responsibilities and market demand. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has about 5,500 employees.www.refresco.com (http://www.refresco.com/)

About PAI Partners

PAI Partners is a leading European private equity firm with offices in Paris, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York and Stockholm. PAI manages €8.3 billion of dedicated buyout funds. Since 1994, the company has completed 61 transactions in 11 countries, representing c. €41 billion in transaction value. PAI is characterised by its industrial approach to ownership combined with its sector-based organisation. They provide the companies they own with the financial and strategic support required to pursue their development and enhance strategic value creation. www.paipartners.com (http://www.paipartners.com/)

About bcIMC

With C$135.5 billion of managed net assets, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (bcIMC) is one of Canada's largest institutional investors within the global capital markets. Based in Victoria, British Columbia, bcIMC is a long-term investor that invests in all major asset classes including private equity. bcIMC's clients include public sector pension plans, public trusts, and insurance funds. www.bcimc.com (http://www.bcimc.com/)

