Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) (the "Company"), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that it has named Francesca Leoni as the new Senior Vice President, Chief Brand Officer for the Michael Kors brand reporting to John D. Idol, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. She will be joining Michael Kors on February 5, 2018.

Ms. Leoni has over 20 years' experience within the fashion industry. Since 2010, Ms. Leoni has been the Worldwide Communications Director at Valentino in Rome. In this capacity, she was responsible for the development and implementation of all global communications initiatives and events, including public relations and marketing. Prior to Valentino, from 2005 to 2010, Ms. Leoni was the Worldwide Public Relations Events Director for Bulgari, and from 2000 to 2005, she was the Senior Director, Public Relations Cultural Events for Hermès. She has also held numerous public relations roles at Malo.

Michael Kors said, "Francesca is an outstanding addition to our team. She has tremendous experience in the communications and marketing arena with luxury brands, and is the ideal choice to communicate the company's vision, drive collaboration and inspire our global consumers."

"We are excited to have someone with Ms. Leoni's global expertise and business acumen with luxury brands join our organization. She has an outstanding track record developing strategic communications and marketing in the fashion industry which makes her an important addition to the Michael Kors management team," added Mr. Idol.

Ms. Leoni stated, "Michael has created one of the most important luxury fashion houses in the world. I look forward to partnering with Michael and the executive team to share his creative vision and voice to the Michael Kors consumers globally."

About Michael Kors Holdings Limited

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and apparel as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Michael Kors Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KORS.

