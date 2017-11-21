21.11.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: RCB (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) We maintain the HOLD recommendation but reduce the target price to EUR 12 from EUR 16 for Zumtobel . The company has slashed its FY 17/18 guidance due to a combination of deteriorated trading conditions (lower luminaire demand, higher prices pressure, weak UK) and internal problems (revenue shortfall due to delivery issues, provision for a pecific product type). The revised targets call for adjusted EBIT of EUR 50-60 mn (before we projected a slight increase vs. EUR 72 mn in FY 16/17) and a roughly 5% decline of...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...