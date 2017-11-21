$6 Billion Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market 2017-2030 - Opportunities in Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem: 2017 - 2030 - Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul" report from SNS Research has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem: 2017 - 2030 - Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul report presents an in-depth assessment of the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, investment trends, mobile operator revenue potential, regional CapEx commitments, network rollout strategies, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and vendor market share. The report also presents forecasts for wireless network infrastructure investments from 2017 till 2030.
Despite a rapid and persistent decline in standalone macrocell RAN infrastructure spending, it's estimated that the wireless network infrastructure market will grow at a CAGR of 2% between 2017 and 2020. Driven by investments in HetNet infrastructure and 5G NR (New Radio) rollouts - beginning in 2019, the market is expected to be worth $56 Billion in annual spending by 2020, up from $53 Billion in 2017.
Key Questions Answered:
- The report provides answers to the following key questions:
- How big is the 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G wireless network infrastructure opportunity?
- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
- How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
- Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?
- What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?
- How will the market shape for small cell, C-RAN, carrier Wi-Fi and DAS deployments?
- How much service revenue will be generated by mobile operator networks?
- When will 2G and 3G infrastructure spending diminish?
- What is the outlook for LTE and 5G infrastructure investments?
- What are the future prospects of millimeter wave technology for backhaul, fronthaul and RAN deployments?
- Who are the key vendors in the market, what is their market share and what are their strategies?
- What strategies should wireless network infrastructure vendors and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?
Key Findings
- By the end of 2020, C-RAN, small cells, DAS and carrier Wi-Fi, together with their fronthaul and backhaul segments, will account for more than 45% of all wireless network infrastructure spending.
- With LTE availability increasing worldwide and ongoing upgrades to deliver multi-hundred Megabit and Gigabit-grade services, we estimate that LTE, LTE-Advanced and LTE-Advanced Pro networks will generate more than $950 Billion in annual service revenue by 2020.
- New market players are beginning to emerge as mobile operators accelerate their transition to virtualized network infrastructure. For example, Mavenir Systems' merger with C-RAN specialist Ranzure Networks and its subsequent acquisition of Brocade's virtualized mobile core business, has positioned the company as an end-to-end provider of 5G-ready mobile network solutions.
Topics Covered
The Report Covers the Following Topics:
- Up-to-date coverage of market dynamics allowing wireless network infrastructure vendors to analyze opportunities and challenges of selling to mobile operators in different regional markets
- Analysis of demand and supply of wireless network infrastructure including forecasts of investment trends, technology requirements and deployment strategies for antenna, RAN, mobile core, backhaul and fronthaul deployments
- Review of mobile operator CapEx commitments, subscriptions, traffic projections and service revenue, by technology and region
- Market outlook for key technologies including LTE-Advanced Pro, VoLTE, LTE Broadcast, Cloud RAN, unlicensed and shared access small cells, and 5G NR
- Industry roadmap and value chain
- Profiles and strategies of over 550 ecosystem players including wireless network infrastructure vendors and enabling technology providers
- Vendor market share for macrocell RAN, small cells, C-RAN, DAS, carrier Wi-Fi, mobile core, backhaul and fronthaul
- Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030
Forecast Segmentation
Market Forecasts are Provided for Each of the Following Submarkets and their Subcategories:
Standalone Macrocell RAN
Air Interface Technology Segmentation
- 2G & 3G
- LTE FDD
- TD-LTE
- WiMAX
- 5G NR (New Radio)
- Mobile Core
Technology Segmentation
- 3G Packet Core
- HLR (Home Location Register)
- MSS (Mobile Switching Subsystem)
- LTE EPC (Evolved Packet Core)
- WiMAX Mobile Core
- 5G NextGen Core
- Macrocell Backhaul
Technology Segmentation
- Ethernet
- Microwave & Millimeter Wave
- Satellite
- WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing)
- PON (Passive Optical Network)
- Others
- Small Cells
Air Interface Technology Segmentation
- 2G & 3G
- LTE
- 5G NR
Deployment Model Segmentation
- Indoor
- Outdoor
RAN Architecture Segmentation
- Standalone
- C-RAN
Use Case Segmentation
- Residential
- Enterprise
- Urban
- Rural & Suburban
Cell Size Segmentation
- Femtocells
- Picocells
- Microcells
- Small Cell Backhaul
Technology Segmentation
- DSL
- Ethernet
- Microwave
- Millimeter Wave
- Satellite
- Fiber & Others
- Carrier Wi-Fi
Submarket Segmentation
- Access Points
- Access Point Controllers
Integration Approach Segmentation
- Standalone Wi-Fi Hotspots
- Managed Wi-Fi Offload
- C-RAN
Air Interface Technology Segmentation
- 3G & LTE
- 5G NR
Deployment Model Segmentation
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Cell Size Segmentation
- Small Cells
- Macrocells
Submarket Segmentation
- BBUs (Baseband Units)
- RRHs (Remote Radio Heads)
- C-RAN Fronthaul
Technology Segmentation
- Dedicated Fiber
- WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing)
- OTN (Optical Transport Network)
- PON (Passive Optical Network)
- Ethernet
- Microwave
- Millimeter Wave
- G.Fast & Others
- DAS
Deployment Model Segmentation
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gr4cmz/the_wireless
