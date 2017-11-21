$6 Billion Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market 2017-2030 - Opportunities in Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem: 2017 - 2030 - Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul" report from SNS Research has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem: 2017 - 2030 - Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul report presents an in-depth assessment of the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, investment trends, mobile operator revenue potential, regional CapEx commitments, network rollout strategies, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and vendor market share. The report also presents forecasts for wireless network infrastructure investments from 2017 till 2030.



Despite a rapid and persistent decline in standalone macrocell RAN infrastructure spending, it's estimated that the wireless network infrastructure market will grow at a CAGR of 2% between 2017 and 2020. Driven by investments in HetNet infrastructure and 5G NR (New Radio) rollouts - beginning in 2019, the market is expected to be worth $56 Billion in annual spending by 2020, up from $53 Billion in 2017.

Key Questions Answered:

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G wireless network infrastructure opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

How will the market shape for small cell, C-RAN, carrier Wi-Fi and DAS deployments?

How much service revenue will be generated by mobile operator networks?

When will 2G and 3G infrastructure spending diminish?

What is the outlook for LTE and 5G infrastructure investments?

What are the future prospects of millimeter wave technology for backhaul, fronthaul and RAN deployments?

Who are the key vendors in the market, what is their market share and what are their strategies?

What strategies should wireless network infrastructure vendors and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

Key Findings



Despite a rapid and persistent decline in standalone macrocell RAN infrastructure spending, it's estimated that the wireless network infrastructure market will grow at a CAGR of 2% between 2017 and 2020.

Driven by investments in HetNet infrastructure and 5G NR rollouts - beginning in 2019, the market is expected to be worth $56 Billion in annual spending by 2020, up from $53 Billion in 2017.

in annual spending by 2020, up from in 2017. By the end of 2020, C-RAN, small cells, DAS and carrier Wi-Fi, together with their fronthaul and backhaul segments, will account for more than 45% of all wireless network infrastructure spending.

With LTE availability increasing worldwide and ongoing upgrades to deliver multi-hundred Megabit and Gigabit-grade services, we estimate that LTE, LTE-Advanced and LTE-Advanced Pro networks will generate more than $950 Billion in annual service revenue by 2020.

in annual service revenue by 2020. New market players are beginning to emerge as mobile operators accelerate their transition to virtualized network infrastructure. For example, Mavenir Systems' merger with C-RAN specialist Ranzure Networks and its subsequent acquisition of Brocade's virtualized mobile core business, has positioned the company as an end-to-end provider of 5G-ready mobile network solutions.

Topics Covered



The Report Covers the Following Topics:

Up-to-date coverage of market dynamics allowing wireless network infrastructure vendors to analyze opportunities and challenges of selling to mobile operators in different regional markets

Analysis of demand and supply of wireless network infrastructure including forecasts of investment trends, technology requirements and deployment strategies for antenna, RAN, mobile core, backhaul and fronthaul deployments

Review of mobile operator CapEx commitments, subscriptions, traffic projections and service revenue, by technology and region

Market outlook for key technologies including LTE-Advanced Pro, VoLTE, LTE Broadcast, Cloud RAN, unlicensed and shared access small cells, and 5G NR

Industry roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of over 550 ecosystem players including wireless network infrastructure vendors and enabling technology providers

Vendor market share for macrocell RAN, small cells, C-RAN, DAS, carrier Wi-Fi, mobile core, backhaul and fronthaul

Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation



Market Forecasts are Provided for Each of the Following Submarkets and their Subcategories:



Standalone Macrocell RAN

Air Interface Technology Segmentation

2G & 3G

LTE FDD

TD-LTE

WiMAX

5G NR (New Radio)

Mobile Core

Technology Segmentation

3G Packet Core

HLR (Home Location Register)

MSS (Mobile Switching Subsystem)

LTE EPC (Evolved Packet Core)

WiMAX Mobile Core

5G NextGen Core

Macrocell Backhaul

Technology Segmentation

Ethernet

Microwave & Millimeter Wave

Satellite

WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing)

PON (Passive Optical Network)

Others

Small Cells

Air Interface Technology Segmentation

2G & 3G

LTE

5G NR

Deployment Model Segmentation

Indoor

Outdoor

RAN Architecture Segmentation

Standalone

C-RAN

Use Case Segmentation

Residential

Enterprise

Urban

Rural & Suburban

Cell Size Segmentation

Femtocells

Picocells

Microcells

Small Cell Backhaul

Technology Segmentation

DSL

Ethernet

Microwave

Millimeter Wave

Satellite

Fiber & Others

Carrier Wi-Fi

Submarket Segmentation

Access Points

Access Point Controllers

Integration Approach Segmentation

Standalone Wi-Fi Hotspots

Managed Wi-Fi Offload

C-RAN

Air Interface Technology Segmentation

3G & LTE

5G NR

Deployment Model Segmentation

Indoor

Outdoor

Cell Size Segmentation

Small Cells

Macrocells

Submarket Segmentation

BBUs (Baseband Units)

RRHs (Remote Radio Heads)

C-RAN Fronthaul

Technology Segmentation

Dedicated Fiber

WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing)

OTN (Optical Transport Network)

PON (Passive Optical Network)

Ethernet

Microwave

Millimeter Wave

G.Fast & Others

DAS

Deployment Model Segmentation

Indoor

Outdoor

Companies Mentioned



3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)

3Roam

4RF

4ipnet

6Harmonics

6WIND

AAS (Amphenol Antenna Solutions)

ABB

ACOME

ADB

ADI (Analog Devices Inc.)

ADLINK Technology

ADRF (Advanced RF Technologies)

ADTRAN

ADVA Optical Networking

AKM (Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation)

ALAXALA Networks Corporation

ALBEDO Telecom

ALCOMA

APRESIA Systems

ARM Holdings

ARRIS International

ASOCS

ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)

AT&T

ATDI

AVM (AVM Computersysteme Vertriebs)

Accedian Networks

Accelink Technologies Corporation

Accelleran

Accuris Networks

Accuver

Ace Technologies Corporation

AceAxis

Actelis Networks

Actiontec Electronics

Actus Networks

Adax

Advantech

Advantech Wireless

Aerohive Networks

Affarii Technologies

Affirmed Networks

Air-Lynx

AirHop Communications

Airgain

Airrays

Airspan Networks

Akoustis Technologies

Albis-Elcon

Alepo

Allied Data Technologies

Allied Telesis

Allot Communications

Alpha Networks

Alpha Technologies

Alpha Wireless

Alphabet

Altai Technologies

Altiostar Networks

Altran

Alvarion Technologies

Amarisoft

Amdocs

American Tower Corporation

Amrica Mvil Group

Anertai Communications

Anokiwave

Anritsu Corporation

Aptilo Networks

Aquantia Corporation

Arcadyan Technology Corporation

Argela

Aricent

Arqiva

Artemis Networks

Artesyn Embedded Technologies

Artiza Networks

Aruba Networks

Aselan

Askey Computer Corporation

Astellia

Athonet

AttoCore

Autelan

Avanti Communications Group

Aviat Networks

Azcom Technology

BATS (Broadband Antenna Tracking Systems)

BSG Wireless

BTI Wireless

Baicells Technologies

BandwidthX

Benetel

Bharti Airtel Group

Bird Technologies

Black Box Corporation

Blu Wireless Technology

BluWan

Blue Danube Systems

BlueWaveTel

Boomsense/Bangxun Technology

BoostEdge

BridgeWave Communications

Broadcom

Brocade Communications Systems

Browan Communications

C Squared Systems

CBNL (Cambridge Broadband Networks Ltd.)

CCI (Communication Components, Inc.)

CCI Systems

CCN (Cirrus Core Networks)

CCS (Cambridge Communication Systems)

cellXica

CEVA

CND (Core Network Dynamics)

CS Corporation

CableFree (Wireless Excellence)

Cadence Design Systems

Calix

Cambium Networks

Cambridge Consultants

Canoga Perkins Corporation

Carlson Wireless Technologies

Carnegie Technologies

CarrierComm

Casa Systems

Cavium

CeedTec

CelPlan Technologies

CellMax Technologies

CellMining

Cellcomm Solutions

Cellnex Telecom

Cellwize Wireless Technologies

Celtro

Ceragon Networks

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Cielo Networks

Ciena Corporation

Cirpack

Cisco Systems

Clavister

Cloudstreet

Cobham Wireless

Cohere Technologies

Coherent Logix

Collinear Networks

Collision Communications

Comba Telecom

Comcores

CommAgility

CommScope

Comtech EF Data Corporation

Comtech Korea

Comtrend Corporation

Connect Tech

Contela

Corecess

Coriant

Corning

Creanord

Crown Castle International Corporation

D-Link Corporation

D2 Technologies

DASAN Zhone Solutions

DENGYO (Nihon Dengyo Kosaku)

DT (Deutsche Telekom)

DYNE TECH

Dali Wireless

Datang Mobile

Dell Technologies

Delta Electronics

Dialogic

DigitalGlobe

Direct Beam

DragonWave-X

Druid Software

eASIC Corporation

E-Band Communications

EBlink

ECI Telecom

EDX Wireless

EION Wireless

ELUON Corporation

ELVA-1

ENENSYS Technologies

ETRI (Electronics & Telecommunications Research Institute, South Korea )

) ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)

EXFO

Eahison Communication

Edgewater Wireless Systems

Ekinops

Eoptolink Technology

Ercom

Ericsson

Ethernity Networks

Ethertronics

Eutelsat Communications

Exalt Wireless

Expeto Wireless

Expway

ExteNet Systems

Extreme Networks

FRTek

Facebook

Fairwaves

Faraday Technology Corporation

FastBack Networks

Federated Wireless

FiberHome Technologies

FibroLan

Filtronic

Finisar Corporation

Firetide

Flash Networks

Flex Logix Technologies

Forsk

Fortinet

Foshan Anderson Communication Equipment

Foxcom

Foxconn Interconnect Technology

Fraunhofer FOKUS (Institute for Open Communication Systems)

Fraunhofer HHI (Heinrich Hertz Institute)

Frog Cellsat

Fujian Helios Technologies

Fujian Sunnada Network Technology

Fujitsu

Furukawa Electric Group

Furuno Electric

GENBAND

GIKO GROUP

GRENTECH

GWT (Global Wireless Technologies)

Galgus

Galtronics Corporation

Gamma Nu

Gemtek Technology

GenXComm

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Genmix Technology

GigaLight

Gilat Satellite Networks

GlobalFoundries

Globalstar

GoNet Systems

Goodman Networks

Google

Guangzhou Iplook Technologies

HCL Technologies

HFR

HISPASAT Group

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

HUBER+SUHNER

HXI

Handlink Technologies

Hansen Technology

Harris Corporation

Hefei Maniron Electronic and Technology

Hilinks Technology

Hisense

Hitachi

Huahuan

Huawei

Hughes Network Systems

IBM Corporation

iBwave Solutions

IDT (Integrated Device Technology)

IDY Corporation

IM Technology

Imec International

Impower Technology

InCoax

InfiNet Wireless

Infineon Technologies

Infinera

InfoVista

Inmarsat

Innertron

InnoLight Technology

InnoWireless

Intel Corporation

Intelsat

InterDigital

Intracom Telecom

ip.access

IPITEK

IP Light

iPosi

ISCO International

Iskratel

IS-Wireless

Italtel

ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute, Taiwan )

) ITU (International Telecommunication Union)

JMA Wireless

JQL Electronics

JRC (Japan Radio Company)

Jiangsu Hengxin Technology

Jiangsu Zhengkai Electronics Technology

Juni Global

Juniper Networks

KDDI

KEYMILE

KMW

Kaelus

Kathrein-Werke KG

Keima

Keysight Technologies

Kisan Telecom

Kleos

Koonsys Radiocommunications

Kumu Networks

Kyrio

LCR Embedded Systems

LG Uplus

LGS Innovations

LS telcom

Lattice Semiconductor

Lemko Corporation

Ligado Networks

LightPointe Communications

LigoWave

Lime Microsystems

Lindsay Broadband

Linker Networks

Linksys

Loea Corporation

Lumentum

Luminate Wireless

LuxCarta

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings

MAX4G

MER Group

MIMOtech

MP Antenna

MRV Communications

MTI (Microelectronics Technology, Inc.)

MTI Wireless Edge

Maja Systems

Mathworks

Maven Wireless

Mavenir Systems

MaxLinear

Maxim Integrated

Mellanox Technologies

Metaswitch Networks

Microlab

Microsemi Corporation

Microwave Networks

Mimosa Networks

MitraStar Technology Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mobiveil

Mojo Networks

Molex

Mosaik

Moseley Associates

Multiwave Sensors

N.A.T.

NBN Co

NEC Corporation

NETGEAR

NETSCOUT Systems

NI (National Instruments)

NTT DoCoMo

NXP Semiconductors

Nash Technologies

Netas

Netonomics

New Postcom Equipment

NewNet Mobile Communications

Nexcomm Systems

Nextivity

NexxCom Wireless

Node-H

Nokia Networks

Nomadix

Nomor Research

NuRAN Wireless

OE Solutions

OFS

OZC (Optical Zonu Corporation)

Oceus Networks

Octasic

Omnitron Systems

Omoco

One2many

OneAccess Networks

OneWeb

OpenCell

Openet

Optulink

Oracle Communications

Oracle Corporation

Orange

P.I. Works

PCTEL

PHAZR

PMN (Private Mobile Networks)

PRISMA Telecom Testing

Panasonic Corporation

Panda Electronics Group

Panorama Antennas

Parallel Wireless

Patton Electronics

Peraso Technologies

Phluido

Plasma Antennas

Pletronics

Polaris Networks

Polewall

Polystar

Positron

Potevio

Procera Networks

Proxim Wireless Corporation

Pulse Electronics

pureLiFi

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Quanta Computer

Qucell

Quintel

Qulsar

Quortus

Qwilt

R-TRON

RACOM

RAD Data Communications

RADCOM

RADWIN

RED Technologies

REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks

RF DSP

RF MORECOM KOREA

RF Window

RFS (Radio Frequency Systems)

Radio Gigabit

Radisys Corporation

Raisecom

Rakon

Range Networks

Ranplan Wireless Network Design

Raycap

Red Hat

Redline Communications

Rivada Networks

Rohde & Schwarz

Rosenberger

Ruckus Wireless

SAF Tehnika

SAI Technology

SAT (Smart Antenna Technologies)

SES

SIAE Microelettronica

SIRADEL

SITRONICS

SK Telecom

SK Telesys

SMC Networks

SOLiD

SRS (Software Radio Systems)

STMicroelectronics

Sagemcom

Saguna Networks

Samji Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Sarokal Test Systems

Senao Networks

Seontech

SerComm Corporation

SevOne

Sevis Systems

Shared Access

Shenzhen Huaptec

Shyam Networks

Shyam Telecom

SiRRAN Communications

Siklu Communication

Silicon Labs (Silicon Laboratories)

Singtel

Sistelbanda

Sivers IMA

SkyFiber

Skybird Electronic Science & Technology

Skyworks Solutions

SmartSky Networks

Smith Micro Software

SoftBank Corporation

Softil

Solectek Corporation

Sonus Networks

Sooktha

Source Photonics

Space Data Corporation

Spark New Zealand

Spectronite

SpiderCloud Wireless

Spirent Communications

Sprint Corporation

Star Microwave

Star Solutions

Starry

Straight Path Communications

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sunwave Solutions

Suzhou Hexagon Communication Technologies

Syniverse Technologies

T-Mobile USA

TEKTELIC Communications

TEOCO Corporation

TESSCO Technologies

TI (Texas Instruments)

TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)

TP-LINK Technologies

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company)

TTP (The Technology Partnership)

Tarana Wireless

Tata Elxsi

Tech Mahindra

Technicolor

Tecom

Tecore Networks

Telco Systems

Telefnica Group

Telenor Group

Telkomsel

Tellabs

Tellion

Tellumat

Telnet Redes Inteligentes

Telrad Networks

Telsey

Telstra

Telum

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Tieto Corporation

Tilgin

Trango Systems

Transition Networks

Tranzeo Wireless Technologies

TruConnect Technologies

Trpico

Tulinx

U-blox

UTStarcom

Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquoss

VEON

VMware

VNC (Virtual Network Communications)

VNL (Vihaan Networks Limited)

VT iDirect

Vanu

Vasona Networks

Vectron International

Vencore Labs

Verizon Communications

Vertical Bridge

ViaSat

Viavi Solutions

Virtuosys

Vodafone Group

Vubiq Networks

WNC (Wistron NeWeb Corporation)

WTL (World Telecom Labs)

Wave1

Wavesight

Westell Technologies

Wevercomm

WiPro

WiSig Networks

Wilson Electronics

Wireless Telecom Group

Wuhan Fingu Electronic Technology

Wuhan Gewei Electronic Technologies

Wytec International

XAVi Technologies Corporation

XCellAir

Xelic

xG Technology

Xilinx

Yamaha Corporation

Z-Com

ZTE

Zinwave

Zyxel Communications Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gr4cmz/the_wireless



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716