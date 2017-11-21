WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE: WGC)(CSE: WGC.CN)(CNSX: WGC)(OTCQB: WGMCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Joseph A. Carrabba as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Carrabba has over 42 years of management and operational experience in the resource industry. He was formerly the Chairman, President and CEO of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and has also served as President and CEO of Diavik Diamond Mines.

Mr. Carrabba spent much of his career working for multinational mining operations in North America, Australia, Latin America and Asia. His wide range of experience also includes working on Health and Safety and Environmental and Social Responsibility committees. He is currently the Chair of Newmont's Safety and Sustainability Committee and a member of the Compensation Committees of Aecon and Timken Steel.

"I am very pleased to accept an advisory role with Winston Gold Corp. I believe the high-grade Winston gold project near Helena, Montana has exciting potential and I look forward to contributing to help advance this historic project," commented Mr. Carrabba.

Mr. Murray Nye, CEO and Director of Winston Gold states: "We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Carrabba to our team. His extensive operational experience and industry affiliations will undoubtedly be valuable assets as we look towards the next stage of underground exploration at the Winston Gold Project."

For his advisory services Mr. Carrabba has been granted 750,000 options priced at $0.05 and expiring after 5 years.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired two under-explored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunities, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana, and the Gold Ridge project, near Willcox, Arizona.

Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Winston Gold

