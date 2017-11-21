Global Smart Transformer Market 2017-2021: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.25% - Key Vendors are ABB, GE & Siemens Dominating

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smart Transformer Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global smart transformer market to grow at a CAGR of 15.25% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart transformer market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/shipments/sales/volume/value and exclude retrofit/replacement/spares/aftermarket/services market.The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Renewable power generation capacity expansion. In 2014, China and the US each comprised about one-fifth of the global power generation capacity. China's capacity is expected to grow by single digits year-over-year till 2035. Most of the major expansion activities are taking place in renewable energy.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Evolution of smart grids. The rising investment in smart grids in APAC and GCC is currently on the rise because of the increasing demand for electricity in these regions. Though all smart grids do not need be equipped with smart transformers, it is expected that the upcoming smart grids may be equipped with smart transformers to enhance the efficiency.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High investment needed from a financially weak distribution sector for upgrading networks. The cost of upgrading smart grid systems comprises additional costs, such as the cost of replacement of transmission lines, power delivering systems, substation digitization, distribution systems, and digital controls. Consequently, power utilities and independent power producers (IPPs) are undergoing huge initial capital investments. It is anticipated that the smart grid technology's deployment cost in the US may increase exponentially over the next 20 years. This escalation is expected to stem from aging power infrastructure and the increased need for renewable power grid integration.



Key vendors

ABB

GE

Siemens

Other prominent vendors

BHEL

CG

Eaton

GRIDBRIDGE

GRIDCO SYSTEMS

Howard Industries

Miracle Electronics Devices

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

SPX TRANSFORMER SOLUTIONS

Varentec

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 07: Regional Landscape



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nktntn/global_smart





