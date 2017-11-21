Global Isosorbide Market 2017-2021 with Archer Daniels Midland, Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry & Trade, Mitsubishi, Novaphene & Roquette Dominating

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global isosorbide market to grow at a CAGR of 8.76% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Isosorbide Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing significance for environment-friendly polymers. Polymers derived from petroleum-based products are used in a number of applications. These polymers are cost-effective but are harmful to the environment due to their non-degradable nature. The growing environmental concerns, rising health awareness, and increasing demand for biodegradable products have forced vendors to replace petroleum-derived polymers with environment-friendly polymers.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Demand from resin and polymers. BPA is largely used in resins and polymers. The growing environmental concerns and non-biodegradable nature of BPA have led to the replacement of BPA with isosorbide. The isosorbide consumption in the resins and polymers industry has increased due to its superior properties and biodegradable nature. Resins and polymers had the highest end-user market share of 46.85% in the global isosorbide market in 2016 and were the key drivers for this market.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost of manufacturing. The use of bio-based isosorbide as an additive enhances the properties of the polymer. Isosorbide has the potential to reduce the use of petroleum-based feedstock used in polymers. Isosorbide production from organic raw materials involves huge costs, which is the major threat to the global isosorbide market. Corn is the major raw material used in the production of isosorbide. The commodity market price of corn keeps varying from region to region, which leads to an increase in the cost of production of isosorbide.



Growing significance for environment-friendly polymers

Growing demand from pharmaceuticals

Demand from additives industry

Key vendors

Archer Daniels Midland

Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry & Trade

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Novaphene

Roquette

Other prominent vendors

Alfa Aesar

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

J&K Scientific

JP Laboratories

Linyi Shengxin Pharmaceutical R&D

MERYER

Par Pharmaceutical

SK Chemicals

TCI ( Shanghai ) Development

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



