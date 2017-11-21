Global Hand Sanitizers Markets, 2024 - Innovations in Formulations and Dispenser Designs Spearhead Market Growth

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hand Sanitizers in US$ Thousand and Thousand Units.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Hand Sanitizers: Water-less Protection from Germs for the Most Exposed Part of the Body
Hand Sanitizers Supplement Basic Hand Hygiene Routines
Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell
Rising Consumer Interest
High-Performance Products
Green & Sustainable Solutions
Cost-Effective Products
User-Friendly Solutions
Sophisticated Technologies
Myriad Benefits Offered by Hand Sanitizers Drive Widespread Adoption
Studies Demonstrating Benefits of Hand Sanitizers to Aid Adoption Rates
Hand Sanitizers Garner Greater Shelf Space in Retail Outlets
Growing Awareness about Hygiene and Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Fast Facts
Implications of Infectious Diseases
Implications of Hygiene Failures
Trend towards Preventive Healthcare
Global Market Outlook
Shift in Demand from the Developed Markets to the Developing Countries
China and India Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Hand Hygiene Related Diseases and Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth
Select Diseases Caused by Lack of Hand Hygiene Summarized
The Ebola Epidemic Hysteria
Hand Sanitizer Products Tested for Fight against Ebola
Flu: The Most Prevalent and Preventable Viral Infection
The H1N1 Influenza
Innovations in Formulations and Dispenser Designs Spearhead Market Growth
Stellarcleenz to Mitigate Risk of Thyroid Cancers
Zoono GermFree24 Sanitizers: Providing 24/7 Protection against Germs
Prebiotic-Based Hand Sanitizers
Germicidal Gel fiteBac
INVIRTU: Alcohol-Free Hand Foam Sanitizer
Symmetry: Non-Alcohol Rich Foaming Hand Sanitizer
Pretty Hand Sanitizer to Make One Smile
ActiveClean: All-Natural Hand Sanitizer
CloudClean: Real-Time Hand Hygiene Compliance Technology
Convenience: A Key Factor Driving Innovations in Dispenser Design
Small-Sized Bottles, Desktop Use Containers, and Portable Hand Sanitizer Become Ubiquitous
Automatic Dispensing Systems Play Big in the Market
Other Notable Hand Sanitizer Innovations
Purell 9674-06 ECDECO
Cleanwell Natural Hand Sanitizing Spray
Babyganics Sanitizers for Babies
Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes
Purell 1450-D1 Sanitizer
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections: A Major Growth Driver
Children and Young Adults: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target
Hand Sanitizers for Children below 2 Years of Age: Are they Safe?
Growing Consumer Awareness about the Environment Drive Strong Demand for Natural Variants
Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of Hand Sanitizers, Bodes Well for the Market
Higher Effectiveness of Alcohol-based Sanitizers Catapult the Segment to the Dominant Position
Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers: Are they the Best Solution for Hand Hygiene?
Limitations Associated with Alcohol-Based Versions Drive Huge Popularity of Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers
Comparison of Different Parameters for Alcohol- based and Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers
FDA Proposes New Ruling for Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers
Despite Several Issues, Antibacterial Hand Sanitizers Continue to Witness Gains
Ban on Antibacterial Soaps in the United States Exclude Hand Sanitizers
Triclosan: Effective but Faces Concerns over Environmental & Health Risks
Lotion-Based Hand Sanitizers: Combining Sanitizing and Moisturizing Attributes
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
Rising Standards of Living
3. ISSUES & CHALLENGES
Hand Sanitizers Reduce Body's Defense against Pathogens
Excess Use of Hand Sanitizers Give Rise to Drug-Resistant Bacteria
Potential for Abuse of Hand Sanitizers by Kids
Risk of Poisoning & Flammability in Alcohol-based Sanitizers
Dryness: A Major Cause of Concern
Risk of Dermatitis due to Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers
Parabens: Health Risks Raise Concerns
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Hand Sanitizers: A Prelude
CDC and APIC Guidelines Spike Interest in Hand Sanitizers
A Glance at Major Ingredients in Hand Sanitizers
Types of Hand Sanitizers
Sanitizers Based on Alcohol
Sanitizers Based on Triclosan
Sanitizers Based on Essential Oils
Alcohol Wipes
Composition
Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers Demand Careful Usage
Use and Efficacy
Hand Sanitizers Cause Problems
Prerequisites of Effective Hand Sanitizers
Dispensers for Hand Sanitizers
Difference between Antimicrobial Soap and Hand Sanitizer
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Mundipharma Unveils Daily Hygiene Products Line
Skinvisible Sales DermSafe Hand Sanitizer
Diversey Care Unveils IntelliCare
OLIKA Introduces first-of-its-kind Hand Sanitizer Spray
Kyorin Unveils Alcohol Free Hand-Sanitizer Noahtect
CleanSpot Launches Hand Sanitizer Made with Natural Ingredients
Aditi Healthcare Introduces Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizer
Deb Unveils Deb InstantFOAM Complete Hand Sanitizer
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Kyorin Inks Agreement with Air Liquide
B. Braun Medical Takes Over Dismed Pharmaceutical & Criticare
GOJO Partners with CDC
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
