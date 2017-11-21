TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/17 -- The common shares of Belgravia Capital International Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

Belgravia Capital International is focused on the provision of clearly value-added services to the international Cannabis industry. This includes the production of specialized organic fertilizers for Cannabis Sativa plants, and the organization and development of blockchain technology software for seed to sale tracking and quality attestation of intermediate and consumer products. The wholly owned subsidiary of Belgravia, ICP Organics, is a research and development company incorporating agronomic and health perspectives in the Cannabis space. Blockchain technology, with its ability to provide robust and immutable histories of product tracking and also low cost integrated data bases for the Cannabis industry, is an ideal value-added approach to generating profitable Cannabis production and distribution activities. Belgravia is also developing a royalty-streaming subsidiary.

L'inscription a la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de Belgravia Capital International Inc. a ete approuvee.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Belgravia Capital International se concentre sur la fourniture de services clairement a valeur ajoutee a l'industrie internationale du cannabis. Cela inclut la production d'engrais organiques specialises pour les plantes Cannabis Sativa, et l'organisation et le developpement de logiciels de technologie blockchain pour le suivi des semences a la vente et l'attestation de qualite des produits intermediaires et de consommation. La filiale a 100% de Belgravia, ICP Organics, est une societe de recherche et de developpement incorporant des perspectives agronomiques et de sante dans l'espace Cannabis. La technologie Blockchain, avec sa capacite a fournir des historiques robustes et immuables de suivi des produits et des bases de donnees integrees a faible cout pour l'industrie du cannabis, constitue une approche a valeur ajoutee ideale pour generer des activites rentables de production et de distribution de cannabis. Belgravia developpe egalement une filiale de redevances.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer/Emetteur: Belgravia Capital International Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): BLGV ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities issued and 237 152 275 outstanding/ Titres emis et en circulation: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Securities reserved for 55 826 474 issuance/ Titres reserves pour emission: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CSE Sector/Categorie: Diversified Industries/Societes diversifiees ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUSIP: 07784K 10 2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CA 07784K 10 2 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boardlot/Quotite: 1000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Currency/Monnaie de CDN$/$CDN negociation: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 23 novembre/November 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fiscal Year end /Cloture de December 31/le 31 decembre l'exercice financier: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



