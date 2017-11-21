Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) announced today that the Company will host its 2017 Analyst Day on Tuesday, November 28 in Houston. The meeting will feature presentations from the Company's executive team covering TechnipFMC's strategies to enhance the performance of the world's energy industry.

The general presentation session will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Houston time and will be available via a live audio webcast.

The Company will also host afternoon sessions highlighting subsea and onshore integrated solutions, technologies, services and products, including our compact solutions. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with key business leaders from across the organization throughout the day.

The live audio webcast, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available through the Investor Relations link on TechnipFMC's website at www.technipfmc.com. The archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 40,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

