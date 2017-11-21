Global Blockchain Market in Retail 2017-2025 - Contract management, Payment systems, Procurement, Provenance, Ownership transfer, Asset Tracking and Inventory Control

DUBLIN, November 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Blockchain Market in Retail: By Type (Public, Private and Consortium); By Application (Contract management, Payment systems, Procurement, Provenance, Ownership transfer, Asset Tracking and Inventory Control) and Geography - Forecast (2017 - 2025)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Blockchain technology is mainly designed to enable the maintenance of a permission less distributed databases which consists of a growing list of data records that preserves the integrity, singularity and validity of the stored information, without involving any trusted third party for verification purposes.



Blockchain is growing in food industry as it helps in changing consumer attitudes toward higher quality or specialized food sources by providing assured proof of product purity and origin, as well as the accuracy of ingredient listings. Blockchain-based secure transactions can lessen the need for third parties resulting in reduced time and cost required to complete and ensure transaction integrity and also reduces risk of fraud. Therefore, Blockchain technology is expected to acquire exponential growth.



The report incorporates the distinct analysis of the Blockchain market on the basis of application: Contract management, Payment systems, Procurement, Provenance, Ownership transfer, Asset Tracking and Inventory Control. The market has also been segmented on the basis of type such as public, private and consortium blockchain.



North American region is the dominating region for global blockchain market as more than half of the manufacturing sector companies, life sciences and healthcare sector organizations have taken steps to implement blockchain technology. Growing interest in blockchain applications may be one reason for companies to create commercial products and services using blockchain concepts in this region. North America region is followed by European and Asia-Pacific region. This is due to increasing interest about Blockchain technology among the citizens, businesses and legislators across the European Union.



ABB Ltd.

21, Inc.

Abra, Inc.

Alphaphoint

Bitfury

BTL Group (Blockchain Tech Ltd.)

Chain, Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

Coinbase

Deloitte

Digital Asset Holdings

Digitalx Ltd. (Digital Cc Ltd.)

Earthport

Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI)

IBM Corporation

Intelygenz

Microsoft Corporation

