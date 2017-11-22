sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,145 Euro		+0,019
+15,08 %
WKN: A14Z7W ISIN: AU000000BRN8 Ticker-Symbol: 24Y 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD0,145+15,08 %