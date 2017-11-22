Helsinki, Finland, 2017-11-22 07:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lassila &amp;amp;amp;amp; Tikanoja is merging the positions of CFO, Supply Chain Director and Development Director as of 1 January 2018. M.Sc. (Econ.) Tuomas Mäkipeska has been named CFO in charge of finances, ICT, development and procurement and Member of the Group Executive Board beginning 1 January 2018. Mäkipeska has acted as L&amp;amp;amp;amp;T's Development Director and Member of the Board since 2012. He has also acted as the Renewable Energy Sources Division Manager since 2015.



The current CFO and Member of the Group Executive Board of Lassila & Tikanoja Timo Leinonen will leave the company. From this day onward until the end of the year, Development Director Mäkipeska will take on the duties of CFO.



Timo Kontinen, Supply Chain Director and Member of the Group Executive Board, will leave the company on 31 December 2017.



Mäkipeska reports to Pekka Ojanpää, President and CEO.



Lassila & Tikanoja's Group Executive Board as of 1 January 2018:



- Pekka Ojanpää, President and CEO - Tuomas Mäkipeska, CFO and Vice President, Renewable Energy Sources - Petri Salermo, Vice President, Environmental Services - Antti Tervo, Vice President, Industrial Services - Tutu Wegelius-Lehtonen, Vice President, Facility Services?? - Kirsi Matero, HR Director - Jorma Mikkonen, Director, Corporate Relations and Responsibility



LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC



Pekka Ojanpää President and CEO



Additional information: Pekka Ojanpää, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810



Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is transforming the consumer society into an efficient recycling society. In co-operation with our customers we are reducing waste volumes, extending the useful lives of properties, recovering materials and decreasing the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers to focus on their core business and to save the environment. Together, we create well-being and jobs. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,000 persons. Net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 661.8 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



