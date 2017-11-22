The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 22.11.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 22.11.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA BR1B XFRA CA0555211089 BLOX LABS INC. EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA CW1 XFRA CA18538U1066 CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC. EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA E03 XFRA CA29668H1047 ESSA PHARMA INC. EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA M3G XFRA CA5651271077 MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA S0J XFRA CA80517N2068 SAVILLE RES INC EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA U04 XFRA CA90457D1006 UNI-SELECT INC. EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA FUSU XFRA IE00BYV1Y969 FIDELITY US Q.IN.ETF AEOH EQ01 EQU EUR Y

CA IP9N XFRA US45885A4094 INTERNAP CORP.NEW DL-,001 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA SYJ XFRA US8608971078 STITCH FIX INC A DL-00002 EQ01 EQU EUR N