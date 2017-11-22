THE ADECCO GROUP APPOINTS IAN LEE AND ROB JAMES TO ITS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

The Adecco Group today announced changes within its Executive Committee. Ian Lee, as Regional Head Asia Pacific, and Chief Information Officer Rob James will join the Executive Committee as of 2018. Sergio Picarelli will become additionally responsible for the brands Lee Hecht Harrison, Spring Professional and Badenoch & Clark globally. Christophe Duchatellier will become globally responsible for Spring Professional and Badenoch & Clark.

Zurich, Switzerland, 22 November 2017: The Adecco Group today announced changes within its Executive Committee to strengthen its global leadership, in-line with its Perform, Transform and Innovate strategic agenda. All roles will be effective as of 1 January 2018.

Ian Lee will take up the role of Regional Head of Asia Pacific (APAC), which will include India. In this capacity, Ian will have overall responsibility for the Group's general and professional staffing businesses in the APAC region. A Singapore national, Ian started his career in 1990 with Procter & Gamble, working for the organization in the US & Asia for 13 years. Before joining the Adecco Group in September 2017, Ian spent the last 14 years with the Whirlpool Corporation, holding various positions including VP of Corporate Affairs & Business Development Asia, VP of Asia North, VP and General Manager of China, and VP and CFO of Asia Pacific.

Chief Information Officer Rob James, who joined the company in August 2016, will also become an Executive Committee member. Rob is leading an IT transformation that will deliver key business infrastructure to fuel future growth. He has an extensive career in business transformation with leading international companies. Rob worked for 12 years at Novartis, starting in the US before moving to Switzerland, where he was appointed Group CIO in 2010. He began his career in IT at Xerox in Europe, followed by 13 years at Procter & Gamble.

Sergio Picarelli will become globally responsible for the brands Lee Hecht Harrison, Spring Professional and Badenoch & Clark. He will retain regional responsibility for Italy, Eastern Europe and MENA. The Italian national has been with the Adecco Group since 1993 and joined the Executive Committee in 2009. He brings a wealth of expertise from across the group. Sergio will play an important role in driving operational focus and best practice sharing across the professional recruitment, career transition and talent development businesses.

Christophe Duchatellier will take over the global responsibility for Spring Professional and Badenoch & Clark. He will report to Sergio Picarelli in a non-Executive Committee role. The French citizen joined the Adecco Group in 2010 and brings vast experience in professional recruitment into his new role, having significantly contributed to business growth in the APAC region since 2012. He was also key to developing the Spring Professional brand, which will soon have 93 offices in 26 countries.

Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group, commented: "These changes are designed to build on our leading global position. We have an extremely experienced team in place, committed to driving performance, transformation and innovation across the Group, and to making the future work for everyone."

