Helsinki, 2017-11-22 07:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 22 NOVEMBER 2017 AT 8:45



Taaleri Plc - Managers' Transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Syrjänen, Tuomas



Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member



Issuer: Taaleri Oyj



LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20171121114609_2



Transaction date: 2017-11-20



Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI4000062195



Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION (X)



Executed under portfolio or asset management



Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 10.35092 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 2,500 Volume weighted average price: 10.35092 EUR



Taneli Hassinen, Head of Communications and IR, taneli.hassinen@taaleri.com, tel +358 40 504 3321