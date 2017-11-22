Helsinki, 2017-11-22 07:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 22 NOVEMBER 2017 AT 8:45
Taaleri Plc - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Syrjänen, Tuomas
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20171121114609_2
Transaction date: 2017-11-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION (X)
Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 10.35092 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 2,500 Volume weighted average price: 10.35092 EUR
Taneli Hassinen, Head of Communications and IR, taneli.hassinen@taaleri.com, tel +358 40 504 3321
