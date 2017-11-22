sprite-preloader
22.11.2017
Aspo Oyj: Aspo extends maturity on revolving credit facility


ASPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE November 22, 2017, at 9:25 a.m.


ASPO EXTENDS MATURITY ON REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Aspo Plc has signed a new EUR 20 million revolving credit facility arranged by Nordea Bank AB (publ), Finnish branch. The new facility has a two-year duration with an option to extend the maturity for up to one additional year (2+1). The facility refinances EUR 20 million revolving credit facility, which has been fully unused.

ASPO PLC

Aki Ojanen
CEO


Further information:
Harri Seppälä, Aspo Plc, Group Treasurer tel. +358 400 617 201, harri.seppala@aspo.com (mailto:harri.seppala@aspo.com)

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.



