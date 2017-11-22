Nordic Nanovector Capital Markets Day 2017

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The presentations will be held by members of the executive management team as well as selected external expert speakers, including Prof. Pier Luigi Zinzani, Associate Professor of Haematology, Institute of Haematology, University of Bologna; and Dr. Arne Kolstad, Senior consultant in Medical Oncology and Radiotherapy, Oslo University Hospital Radiumhospitalet and leading investigator of the LYMRIT 37-01 Phase 1/2 study. Highlights of the third quarter 2017 report will be presented towards the end of the programme.

Highlights of the CMD:

Evolving treatment landscape and attractive opportunities for Betalutinin NHL, where there is a significant unmet medical need;

Strong preliminary results from the Phase 1/2 LYMRIT 37-01 clinical study in 3rd line relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (3L R/R FL), which provide a promising outlook for Betalutinas a differentiated, competitive product;

Rationale for and design of the pivotal Phase 2b PARADIGME trial with Betalutin which is intended to provide a robust means to identify the best dosing regimen and to provide the best clinical data to support filing for approval, and which the company is close to initiating;

Key learnings from an extensive market research programme that have equipped the company with valuable knowledge about the US healthcare environment, the NHL market and target customers. These insights will guide the company's future strategy with Betalutinto support its successful commercialisation.

Outline of the company's strategy to maximize the value of Betalutinin NHL.

The event will start at 10:00 CET at Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo. A link to the live webcast and subsequent recording will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the Investor and Media section. All presentations will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: investors-and-media/reports-and-presentations/presentations/2017.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.

The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin alone and in combination with other therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 2019.

Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutinin core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

