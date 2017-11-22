ThousandEyes: ThousandEyes Opens London Office and Expands European Presence

Extends Network Intelligence to Leading Companies in the United Kingdom and Europe

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Nov 22, 2017) - ThousandEyes (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1325743&id=12423151&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.thousandeyes.com%2f), the company that delivers Network Intelligence for superior digital experiences in an Internet-centric world, today announced a new engineering and sales office in London, its first office in Europe. The company's expansion comes as cloud adoption accelerates in the region, following significant growth in the United Kingdom and Europe, and increasing demand for complete network visibility and insights. Engineers in the London office will primarily focus on research and development initiatives, while the sales teams will extend ThousandEyes' customer engagement in the U.K. and Europe.

"The U.K., and London in particular, is one of the central hubs of commerce and technological innovation in Europe, and we are excited to open up operations in the heart of London," said Mohit Lad, CEO and co-founder of ThousandEyes. "As more organisations in the U.K. and Europe adopt the cloud, the lack of visibility into networks outside of their control makes it difficult if not impossible to ensure a great user experience. Our innovative Network Intelligence technology helps the world's largest enterprises, organisations and service providers to improve application and service delivery between customers, partners, and employees in today's Internet-centric environment."

According to IDC's July 18, 2017 press release (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1325743&id=12423154&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.idc.com%2fgetdoc.jsp%3fcontainerId%3dprUS42889917) about its Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Spending Guide (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1325743&id=12423157&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.idc.com%2fgetdoc.jsp%3fcontainerId%3dIDC_P33214), Angela Vacca, senior research manager of Customer Insights and Analysis indicates, "In Western Europe, the public cloud market is going to more than double in the 2016-2021 timeframe... The growth of the cloud market is further pushed by the rise of Digital Transformation (DX), as cloud is expected to be the default delivery mode for DX projects in Europe." The press release goes on to say that, "Western Europe and Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan)(APeJ) will be the second and third largest regions [for public cloud services] with 2021 spending levels of $52 billion and $25 billion, respectively."

"ThousandEyes is continuing to build a world-class engineering function here in the U.K. that is highly collaborative and intensely customer-focused," said Nelson Rodrigues, Director of Engineering, U.K. at ThousandEyes. "As enterprises increasingly relinquish ownership of infrastructure and applications, their networks encompass the Internet and Cloud as part of a normal operating environment, yet they still own the end user experience. ThousandEyes' engineering team in London is a place where Europe's brightest minds can put their talent and experience to work, solving some of cloud computing's toughest challenges -- helping customers visualise, understand and troubleshoot issues across this new enterprise network."

The new London office is located at 29 Clerkenwell Road, Floor 4, London, U.K., EC1M 5RN. ThousandEyes plans to significantly build its team across various functions in the region to align with its aggressive growth strategy. Visit ThousandEyes' career page to explore new opportunities in London and beyond: https://www.thousandeyes.com/careers (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1325743&id=12423160&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.thousandeyes.com%2fcareers).

About ThousandEyes:

ThousandEyes provides Network Intelligence for enterprises and service providers to deliver superior digital experiences in an Internet-centric world. Leading companies such as ServiceNow and Twitter, as well as eBay and other Fortune 500 companies, use ThousandEyes to improve performance and availability of their business-critical applications and services. ThousandEyes is backed by Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures, Tenaya Capital and GV (formerly Google Ventures), and has global headquarters in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit https://www.thousandeyes.com (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1325743&id=12423172&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.thousandeyes.com%2f) or follow us on Twitter at @ThousandEyes (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1325743&id=12423175&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2ftwitter.com%2fThousandEyes).

