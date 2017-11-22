Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-11-22 09:04 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AS Merko Ehitus supervisory board has decided to start liquidation procedures of 100% owned subsidiary based in Russia, OOO Lenko Stroi.



OOO Lenko Stroi (registry number 1129847028288) has not carried out any substantive business activity since foundation. Expenditure related to liquidation of the company doesn't have any material effect on the group's financial results.



Merit Kullasepp Communication and Marketing Manager AS Merko Ehitus Phone: +372 650 1250 E-mail: merit.kullasepp@merko.ee



