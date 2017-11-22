In partnership with InMoment, provider of M&S's CX insight solutions for Voice of Customer (VoC) programme internationally

The Institute of Customer Service has announced that Marks Spencer (M&S) has been shortlisted as a finalist in the 2018 UK Customer Satisfaction Awards.

The award was entered in partnership with InMoment, M&S's provider of customer experience insight solutions for its Voice of Customer (VoC) programme internationally. The award entry highlights M&S's development of a consistent CX approach across the global marketplace, placing the customer at the heart of every strategic decision.

The prestigious awards recognise and celebrate the delivery of exceptional customer experience (CX) across a broad spectrum of industries. M&S's International programme has been selected as a finalist in recognition of the renovation of its customer service strategy, which has seen a global initiative to gather, analyse and respond to customer feedback.

John Heatherington, International Operations Manager at M&S, commented: "Our customer experience programme has gone through significant changes since 2016. We've invested into improving and enhancing the way we connect with and listen to our customers, building a model which provides not only brand consistency, but also captures the nuances of each culture we operate in. This approach is yielding fantastic results and helping us improve our customer satisfaction levels."

Simon Fraser, Senior Director CX Strategy at InMoment, added: "It's an honour to work closely with M&S to implement and scale their global CX programme with a finely-tuned, localised approach. M&S is dedicated to making every moment special for its customers, and we have been delighted to help them on this evolving journey. We are certain their hard work and dedication to honouring customer feedback, whilst utilising the latest developments in CX technology, will further cement their position as market leaders in the retail industry."

M&S is a Finalist in the Customer Feedback Strategy Category of the national Awards. Finalists in each of the categories will be announced at a black tie ceremony at the London Hilton Park Lane Hotel on the evening of 6 March 2018.

