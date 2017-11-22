Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 22/11/2017 / 16:54 UTC+8 *Shineway's exclusive product Huamoyan Granule* *recorded sales surge of 33%* (Hong Kong, 22 November 2017) ---- The largest Chinese medicine injections, soft capsules and granules manufacturer in PRC, *China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited*, and collectively with its subsidiaries ("China Shineway") (SEHK stock code: 2877) today told investors in a monthly newsflash the following: 1. Shineway's exclusive product, Huamoyan Granule, recorded sales surge of 33% for the first 10 months of 2017. Huamoyan Granule, as the first innovative drug in China for specialized treatment of synovitis, has won a number of national patents and entered into the latest national reimbursement drug list in 2017. 2. At present, Shineway is actively involved in formulating the national standards of Chinese medicine prescription granule to drive its standardization. Furthermore, the "Hebei Province Chinese Medicine Prescription Granules Engineering Technology Research Centre" jointly established by Shineway and Hebei University of Chinese Medicine also serves as cornerstone for innovative research and quality assurance on Chinese medicine prescription granule. 3. In October 2017, the State Council promulgated the "Opinions on Deepening the Reform of Examination and Approval System to Encourage the Innovation of Medicines and Medical Devices". The Opinions stipulates injection products on the market be subject to re-evaluation, and specifies that those which passed the re-evaluation would enjoy relevant encouragement policies available to generic drugs with proven consistency on quality and efficacy. A few years ago, Shineway has already taken the lead by corroborating with Tsinghua University to carry out researches on the substance base and re-evaluation on the safety of Chinese medicine injections. Currently, the work on substance base and escalation on quality assurance standards of all Shineway's Chinese medicine injection products have been completed. In addition, the three major Chinese medicine injection products of Shineway (Qing Kai Ling Injection, Shen Mai Injection and Shu Xie Ning Injection) have each completed 30,000 cases of evidence based clinical studies on their safety, leading to more in-depth clinical evidence to support for rational use of these medicines. Evidence-based medical researches on Shineway's other Chinese medicine injection products are also underway. End *About China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (Stock Code: 2877)* China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited is one of the largest modern Chinese medicines manufacturers in the PRC. The Group is listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is also a Hang Seng Composite Index constituent. Media Contact: China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited Mr. Randy Hung ¦ Tel: (852) 3521-0816 ¦ randyhung@shineway.com.hk Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WRLKWFCSEJ [1] Document title: Shineway's exclusive product Huamoyan Granule recorded sales surge of 33% 22/11/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=98b015e66de270742de31af389eecd05&application_id=631719&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

