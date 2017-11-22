Zirra Signs Agreement With ELITE, Part of London Stock Exchange Group, to Offer AI-Led Solutions for Company Analysis

LONDON, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Zirra, the analysis platform, enters into a strategic agreement today with ELITE, London Stock Exchange Group's business support and capital raising programme.

The partnership will provide ELITE with an additional set of unique tools powered by automated signals, artificial intelligence and big data to support ELITE company onboarding and growth. Zirra provides automated smart analysis tools that enhance and support existing manual verification processes. These will be used by ELITE to enrich its integrated service offering for ELITE customers and partners.

"The ability to scale analysis while improving the results of manual verification processes is of core value to ELITE," said Luca Peyrano, CEO & General Manager of ELITE. "The agreement with Zirra will allow us to power the ELITE community with best in class technology and offer an integrated solution that captures additional value for our customers and partners."

"We are super excited with this partnership," said Moshit Yaffe, CEO of Zirra, "Beyond the tremendous business potential, we are very happy to work with the ELITE team. Their innovative approach is making a great impact to the private company landscape in Israel and across Europe and we are delighted to partner with them in this journey."

About Zirra

Zirra's platform offers users company analysis tools powered by data science and machine learning. Zirra's customers include global and enterprise brands such as Microsoft Ventures, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, SilverLake, and Verizon Ventures. Recognized by the Office of the Chief Scientist in Israel, Zirra is backed by top tier investors such as Moshe Lichtman, former Corporate VP at Microsoft and now a general partner at IGP, AOL's Nautilus (now Verizon ventures), Professor Dan Galai, co-inventor of the VIX Index, and Professor Zvi Weiner, Dean of the Business School at the Hebrew University. Professors Galai and Weiner are both globally recognized researchers in the field of company rating and market risk analysis.

For more information, visithttp://www.zirra.com