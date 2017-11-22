Global Collagen and Hyaluronic Acid-based Biomaterials Markets, 2016-2024

DUBLIN, November 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials in US$ Thousand by the following Application Areas:
- Collagen-based Biomaterials (Urinary Incontinence, Corneal Shields, Facial Aesthetic Dermal Fillers, & Wound Dressings)
- Hyaluronic Acid-based Biomaterials (Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, & Facial Aesthetic Dermal Fillers)
The report profiles 49 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (US)
- Allergan plc (Ireland)
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US)
- Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (US)
- Collagen Solutions Plc (UK)
- Galderma S.A. (Switzerland)
- Johnson & Johnson Vision, Inc. (US)
- Lifecore Biomedical, LLC (US)
- Sanofi US (US)
- Seikagaku Corporation (Japan)
- Teijin Pharma Limited (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Biomaterials Transform Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry
Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials: The Natural Biomaterials
Collagen-Based Biomaterials
Urinary Incontinence Products
Corneal Shields
Facial Aesthetic Dermal fillers
Wound Dressings
Hyaluronic Acid-based Biomaterials
Viscosupplementation
Viscoelastics
Facial Aesthetic Dermal Fillers
Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth
Competitive Landscape
A Glance at Select HA-Based Products
Select Brands of Hyaluronic Acid (HA)-Based Products
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials Market: Important Role in Joint Reconstruction & Wound Healing
Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation
A Non Surgical Therapy Option for Osteoarthritis
Single Injection Cycles Gain Momentum
Concerns over Side Effects of NSAIDs and Corticosteroids Treatments to Continue Fueling Demand for Viscosupplementation
Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market for HA Viscosupplementation
Competitive Scenario
Orthobiologics
A Thriving Market
Stable Growth in Wound Care Space Augurs Well for Market Growth
Chronic Wounds and Healthcare Burden
Wound Care Biologics Gain Prominence with Bioactive Products
Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds
Select Statistics
Increasing Preference for Shorter and Convenient Treatment Options
Injectables Market on a High Growth Curve
Collagen-based Bioengineered Alternatives to Bone Grafts
Skincare Products Continue to Dominate Cosmeceuticals
Hyaluronic-Acid Based Products Replace Other Facial Implant Products
Biomaterial Research Develops New Applications
Hyaluronic Acid Applications in Medical Aesthetics
Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects
Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Aging Global Population
Increasing Life Expectancy
Issues and Threats
Shortage of Biomaterials
Lack of Adequate Reimbursements
3. BIOMATERIALS - A BRIEF OVERVIEW
Definition
Types of Biomaterials for Medical Devices
Polymers
Composites
Metals & Alloys
Ceramics
Biological Biomaterials
Application of Various Forms of Biomaterials
Collagen & HA-Based Biomaterials
Collagen Based Biomaterials
What is Collagen?
Collagen-based Biomaterials
Various Forms of Collagen and Applications
Soft Tissue Fillers Offer Patients More Options
Threatened by Alternatives
Hyaluronic Acid (HA)
Properties of HA
4. SEGMENT OVERVIEW
Collagen Based Products
Urinary Incontinence Implants
Classification of Urinary Incontinence
Stress Incontinence
Urge Incontinence
Overflow Incontinence
Functional Incontinence
Treatment of Urinary Incontinence
Periurethral Injections (Collagen Injections)
Collagen Corneal Shields
Research Proceedings
Application of Collagen Shields
Ocular Surface Lubrication
Ocular Surface Protection
Drug Delivery
Wound Healing
Facial Aesthetic Dermal fillers
Functions of Collagen-based Facial Implants
Aesthetic Dermal fillers
Playing a Major Role
Normal Skin Changes Associated with Aging
Collagen Injections as Facial Implants
Wound Dressings
Other Applications of Collagen
Collagen Gene Delivery Systems
Collagen as Bone Graft Substitution
Artificial Skin
Hyaluronic Acid Based Biomaterials
Viscosupplementation
Hyaluronic Acid as Viscosupplement
Viscosupplementation Treatment for Osteoarthritis
Viscoelastics
Facial Aesthetic Dermal fillers
Commercially Available HA Soft Tissue Fillers
Review of Select HA based Aesthetic Dermal Implant Products
Advantages of HA Based Products Over Collagen Products
Vesicoureteral Reflux Implants
Botox
A Competing Biomaterial
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Galderma Gains FDA Approval for Restylane Refyne and Restylane Defyne Dermal Fillers
OASIS Medical Bags CE Approval for SOFT SHIELD Corneal Shields
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
GNI USA to Take Over Majority Stake in Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials
Jellagen Establishes Manufacturing Facility for Collagen Extraction in US
Johnson & Johnson Takes Over Abbott Medical Optics
Norgine Ventures Concludes Financing of Collagen Solutions
Collagen Solutions and Merck Enter into Supply Agreement
Collagen Solutions Enters into Supply Agreement with Histogenics
Collagen Solutions Takes Over ChondroMimetic Assets
Collagen Solutions (UK) and Globus Medical Enter into Contract for Collagen Powder Supply
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 49 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 51)
- The United States (28)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (17)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
- Middle East (1)
