Global Collagen and Hyaluronic Acid-based Biomaterials Markets, 2016-2024

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials in US$ Thousand by the following Application Areas:

Collagen-based Biomaterials (Urinary Incontinence, Corneal Shields, Facial Aesthetic Dermal Fillers, & Wound Dressings)

Hyaluronic Acid-based Biomaterials (Viscosupplements, Viscoelastics, & Facial Aesthetic Dermal Fillers)

The report profiles 49 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Allergan plc ( Ireland )

) Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (US)

Collagen Solutions Plc (UK)

Galderma S.A. ( Switzerland )

) Johnson & Johnson Vision, Inc. (US)

Lifecore Biomedical, LLC (US)

Sanofi US (US)

Seikagaku Corporation ( Japan )

) Teijin Pharma Limited ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Biomaterials Transform Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry

Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials: The Natural Biomaterials

Collagen-Based Biomaterials

Urinary Incontinence Products

Corneal Shields

Facial Aesthetic Dermal fillers

Wound Dressings

Hyaluronic Acid-based Biomaterials

Viscosupplementation

Viscoelastics

Facial Aesthetic Dermal Fillers

Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

Competitive Landscape

A Glance at Select HA-Based Products

Select Brands of Hyaluronic Acid (HA)-Based Products



2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials Market: Important Role in Joint Reconstruction & Wound Healing

Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation

A Non Surgical Therapy Option for Osteoarthritis

Single Injection Cycles Gain Momentum

Concerns over Side Effects of NSAIDs and Corticosteroids Treatments to Continue Fueling Demand for Viscosupplementation

Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market for HA Viscosupplementation

Competitive Scenario

Orthobiologics

A Thriving Market

Stable Growth in Wound Care Space Augurs Well for Market Growth

Chronic Wounds and Healthcare Burden

Wound Care Biologics Gain Prominence with Bioactive Products

Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds

Select Statistics

Increasing Preference for Shorter and Convenient Treatment Options

Injectables Market on a High Growth Curve

Collagen-based Bioengineered Alternatives to Bone Grafts

Skincare Products Continue to Dominate Cosmeceuticals

Hyaluronic-Acid Based Products Replace Other Facial Implant Products

Biomaterial Research Develops New Applications

Hyaluronic Acid Applications in Medical Aesthetics

Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects

Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Aging Global Population

Increasing Life Expectancy

Issues and Threats

Shortage of Biomaterials

Lack of Adequate Reimbursements



3. BIOMATERIALS - A BRIEF OVERVIEW

Definition

Types of Biomaterials for Medical Devices

Polymers

Composites

Metals & Alloys

Ceramics

Biological Biomaterials

Application of Various Forms of Biomaterials

Collagen & HA-Based Biomaterials

Collagen Based Biomaterials

What is Collagen?

Collagen-based Biomaterials

Various Forms of Collagen and Applications

Soft Tissue Fillers Offer Patients More Options

Threatened by Alternatives

Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

Properties of HA



4. SEGMENT OVERVIEW

Collagen Based Products

Urinary Incontinence Implants

Classification of Urinary Incontinence

Stress Incontinence

Urge Incontinence

Overflow Incontinence

Functional Incontinence

Treatment of Urinary Incontinence

Periurethral Injections (Collagen Injections)

Collagen Corneal Shields

Research Proceedings

Application of Collagen Shields

Ocular Surface Lubrication

Ocular Surface Protection

Drug Delivery

Wound Healing

Facial Aesthetic Dermal fillers

Functions of Collagen-based Facial Implants

Aesthetic Dermal fillers

Playing a Major Role

Normal Skin Changes Associated with Aging

Collagen Injections as Facial Implants

Wound Dressings

Other Applications of Collagen

Collagen Gene Delivery Systems

Collagen as Bone Graft Substitution

Artificial Skin

Hyaluronic Acid Based Biomaterials

Viscosupplementation

Hyaluronic Acid as Viscosupplement

Viscosupplementation Treatment for Osteoarthritis

Viscoelastics

Facial Aesthetic Dermal fillers

Commercially Available HA Soft Tissue Fillers

Review of Select HA based Aesthetic Dermal Implant Products

Advantages of HA Based Products Over Collagen Products

Vesicoureteral Reflux Implants

Botox

A Competing Biomaterial



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Galderma Gains FDA Approval for Restylane Refyne and Restylane Defyne Dermal Fillers

OASIS Medical Bags CE Approval for SOFT SHIELD Corneal Shields



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

GNI USA to Take Over Majority Stake in Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

Jellagen Establishes Manufacturing Facility for Collagen Extraction in US

Johnson & Johnson Takes Over Abbott Medical Optics

Norgine Ventures Concludes Financing of Collagen Solutions

Collagen Solutions and Merck Enter into Supply Agreement

Collagen Solutions Enters into Supply Agreement with Histogenics

Collagen Solutions Takes Over ChondroMimetic Assets

Collagen Solutions (UK) and Globus Medical Enter into Contract for Collagen Powder Supply



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 49 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 51)

The United States (28)

(28) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (17)

(17) Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)

(Excluding Japan) (1) Middle East (1)

